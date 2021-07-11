Valorant might be getting a new feature that adds "crosshair profiles"

Valorant players might get a feature to add "crosshair profiles." (Image via Riot Games)

The recent data mined leaks suggest that a new in-game feature that saves and stores “crosshair profiles” is likely to arrive in Valorant.

When it comes to competitive FPS games like Valorant, crosshair personalization holds a lot of importance. Valorant provides options for customizing crosshairs as per the personal preferences of the players.

However, they often face trouble while switching between different crosshair styles. They can’t go back to their crosshair setting without memorizing the values. Hence, a feature to save crosshair settings can make things easier for the Valorant players.

Recently, the popular data miner, Mike - ValorLeaks tweeted about the possible upcoming “crosshair profiles” feature in Valorant. Players will be able to save and store a maximum of 10 crosshair presets, to use in the future.

They don't need to change the values of the crosshair settings individually. This feature will also allow players to generate copies of their profiles in Valorant.

Crosshair Profiles are coming to VALORANT



> You will now be able to save and store crosshairs for later use, you can create copies of the profiles as well. At the moment you can currently have a max of 10.#VALORANT — Mike - Valorleaks (@ValorLeaks) July 9, 2021

Speculations regarding Valorant’s possible "crosshair profiles" feature

The Valorant community has been demanding a feature to save and copy crosshair profiles for a long time. Previously, a Reddit user, u/vinny7299, proposed a feature to “save crosshair presets for switching between crosshair settings.”

The user further mentioned more about the mechanism of saving and copying crosshair settings in a preset.

The community has come up with various speculations about this feature. Now that the famous data miner, Mike, has backed up the speculation, saving crosshairs might soon be a reality.

If the “crosshair profile” feature comes to Valorant, it will allow the players to experiment with the crosshairs and save them for later. Bringing a feature like this to Valorant would also reduce the trouble of switching between various crosshairs.

Moreover, players will be able to change their crosshairs settings, depending on the weapon, map and other circumstances. Experimenting and switching between several crosshairs won’t be a hurdle then.

However, these are merely speculations and rumors about the possible “crosshair profiles” feature. Riot Games’ developers have not officially commented on it yet.

Hence, it is better to wait and witness if the speculations turn out to be true.

