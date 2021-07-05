Valorant might receive League of Legends' 'Sentinels of Light' themed weapon skin in patch 3.01

Valorant might receive a new 'Sentinels of Light' themed weapon skin in the upcoming patch 3.01.

League of Legends’ and Wildrift's 'Sentinels of Light' event is dropping on July 8th. Riot is planning to celebrate this event in collaboration with their other games as well. Riot's tactical shooter game might receive the 'Sentinels of Light' themed weapon skin as part of this celebration.

'Sentinels of Light' themed weapon skin might come on July 8 in Valorant:

The 'Sentinels of Light' event is set to go live on July 8th, Thursday, in League of Legends and Wildrift. The lore of this event is based on a story on Viego, the Ruined King, who is ready to destroy Runterra to take revenge for his wife's death with the help of his 'Black Mist'. And the 'Sentinels of Light' is the army of Runterra that is ready to defend their land from the evil power of Viego.

However, for the event, Riot has teased a new Sentinels of Light-themed weapon skin for Valorant today.

VALORANT weapon with Sentinels of Light theme design pic.twitter.com/rOyR2G7h1r — Jumaralo Hex (@JumaraloHexCore) July 5, 2021

Players have identified the Vandal in the picture with the 'Sentinels of Light' skin. This suggests that Riot might add a new cosmetic skin to Valorant to celebrate the League of Legends event.

Previously a popular Valorant data miner, Mike from ValorLeaks revealed that the 'Ruination Bundle' is set to arrive in Valorant soon. However, Riot has not yet confirmed the details of the bundle. But in the teaser trailer for season 3, it showed a glimpse of certain weapon cosmetics that looked a lot like the ruined mist in League of Legends.

He also suggested that Viego's Sword could be the melee weapon of the 'Ruination Bundle'. Mike wrote,

I wouldn't be surprised if Viego's Sword is the Melee for the bundle. Honestly, I think it would be a missed opportunity if not.

I wouldn't be surprised if Viego's Sword is the Melee for the bundle.



Honestly, I think it would be a missed opportunity if not. https://t.co/kwmZYjt5Sr — Mike - Valorleaks (@ValorLeaks) July 3, 2021

Fans are currently waiting for official confirmation from the developers' side. With the upcoming update right around the corner, players will surely receive more information regarding this right before the patch goes live.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod