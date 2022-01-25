Valorant mobile might not release anytime soon according to community dataminer

Valorant fans have anticipated the release of a mobile version ever since its development was revealed and confirmed in 2021. Just as Riot Games made a mobile version of their MOBA game League of Legends, called League of Legends: Wild Rift, the developers are also working on a portable version of their shooter title to extend their lineage.

The PC version of the competitive shooter game has a huge fanbase and it is natural to feel excited about its mobile version. However, fans will have to hold this excitement longer as leakers in the community have revealed that the mobile version is still under development and will not be coming out any time soon.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks Valorant Mobile is still in development for anyone asking. It wont be releasing for awhile. Valorant Mobile is still in development for anyone asking. It wont be releasing for awhile.

This report is saddening for fans who want to get their hands on Valorant Mobile as soon as possible, but at the same time, it is better to know that the developers are taking their time to deliver a perfectly functioning product.

Valorant mobile’s release is not closer as players anticipate

Valorant Mobile has always been a subject much talked about in the community and the gaming world for a long time. This has given rise to another similarly styled mobile game, Hyper Front, which was initially called Project M.

While Hyper Front players get to see a similarly functioning game like Riot’s very own shooter title, Valorant fans are hoping that this will push Riot to ensure that the official mobile version of the game also arrives as soon as possible. However, as the development of a game takes a lot of time and it seems that, in the case of a mobile version of the competitive shooter game, it will certainly take longer.

It is important for a competitive game to be well optimized so that players don't face any system issues when playing the game. Even if the developers at Riot Games have finished making the visual aspect of the game, the main challenge still remains at the back end. So this might be the reason why the game is still under development.

Also, since Riot Games was still hiring people back in October for the mobile port, there are hints that the developers are trying their best to deliver the game as soon as possible. But as of now, the fact still remains that Valorant Mobile is not coming sooner than fans had anticipated.

