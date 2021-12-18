When can we expect Valorant mobile to be released?

The mobile version of Riot Games’ very own Valorant is probably one of the most anticipated games for 2022. Although the developers are not confirming when it will be released, speculations suggest the game might arrive in the first or mid-quarter of 2022.

This is not the first time Riot Games is releasing their original PC IPs on mobile platforms. They previously pulled off the same with League of Legends. Valorant mobile is a hot topic in the gaming community, as everyone wants to get one of the most popular shooter games of 2021 in the palm of their hands.

Currently, the mobile gaming market is saturated with Battle Royale and RPG games. So, having a competitive shooter like Valorant is something players have desired for a long time.

The progress on Valorant mobile’s development

Valorant's mobile version was first revealed during the one-year anniversary of the title.

The main promise made by Riot Games was that Valorant would be playable on most low-speced devices, just like for PCs. This gives players more options to enjoy their favorite game on other platforms. This raises the question of whether a console version would be possible. However, that idea has been debunked before.

Back in October, Riot Games created a job posting for Valorant’s mobile version, potentially hinting that the game might be reaching its final development stage.

Anna Donlon, the Executive Producer for Valorant, mentioned the following statement about Valorant mobile’s experience and gameplay:

“We’re absolutely just as committed to keeping the PC experience at the quality level it is or higher, and we’re not going to compromise it in order to address the mobile market.”

It can be expected that the mobile version will be as optimized as its PC version.

Though the exact time of the release is not yet confirmed, there is no doubt that the game will be out soon. And when it does release, it will be among the greatest mobile games ever.

