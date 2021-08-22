Is there a release date for Valorant Mobile yet? All you need to know

Ever since Riot Games announced Valorant Mobile on the first anniversary of Valorant, the anticipation of fans has been sky high for the mobile version of the game.

Valorant has garnered huge popularity and captured a large part of the competitive first-person shooter games market in just over one year since its release.

With consistent content updates, large esports tournaments, and in-game events, Riot Games have made Valorant a favorite among both the competitive and casual player bases. However, platform-wise Valorant is currently limited to PCs only.

To expand into the new rapidly growing market of mobile games, the devs at Riot Games confirmed that Valorant Mobile is under development as part of Valorant’s Year One celebrations.

Valorant Mobile: Potential release date

Riot Games has not officially put anything out regarding the release date of Valorant Mobile. However, the developers anticipate a mid-2022 release window.

As we already know, Valorant Mobile is not going to be a port of the PC version of Valorant, rather it will be a different game altogether that will cater to different control methods and other features of a mobile device.

Suffice to say, Riot Games have taken notes from the likes of Call of Duty and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds - titles which were earlier PC and console exclusives, but have accumulated a large player base after tapping into the huge demographics of the mobile gaming space.

Regarding Valorant expanding into a yet untapped audience, Anna Donlon, Executive Producer for Valorant, stated the following on the one-year anniversary of the game:

“One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community and to prove to them that VALORANT will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter. To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we’re trying to do with VALORANT is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive VALORANT experience to even more global players.”

Mid-2022 is the only news regarding the release date of Valorant Mobile that fans have in official Riot Games capacity.

However, just like other multiplayer games, there will most likely be an open beta or an invite-based closed beta leading to the final official release of Valorant Mobile.

Until then, fans will have to suffice with enjoying the tactical FPS game on devices other than their mobiles.

Note: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

