Valorant: NA VCT Stage 2 Challengers One bracket and schedule 

NA Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is underway, with eight teams set to compete in Stage 2 Challengers One main event. The Challengers will decide which teams make their way to the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The teams participating in the NA VCT 2021 Stage 2 Challengers One main event are:

100 Thieves

Andbox

Cloud9 Blue

Immortals

XSET

Built By Gamers

Envy

Version1

NA Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers One: Format and other details

The Challengers One main event will have double-elimination brackets, where all matches except the final will be best-of-3s. The grand final is going to be a best-of-5.

NA VCT 2021 Stage 2 Challenger One - Standings and fixture (Image from vlr.gg )

A big surprise regarding teams in this Challengers is the absence of Sentinels and FaZe Clan, the finalists of NA VCT Masters Stage One. They were knocked out by BBG and Version1 respectively in the round of 16 of the open qualifiers. This is, in fact, part of a trend where NA Valorant teams have fallen flat on their faces after performing well in a big tournament.

The matches will commence on April 8th at 2 pm CDT. The matches will be live streamed on www.twitch.tv/valorant, www.twitch.tv/nerdstgamers , or www.twitch.tv/nerdstgamers2.

The Challenger One event has a prizepool of $50,000 of which the winner will get $20,000, and the runner up, $10,000. The 3rd and 4th place teams will get $7,500 and $5,000 respectively. The 5th and 6th place teams will get $3,000 each and the 7th and 8th place teams will get $1,000 each.

Schedule

The schedule for the first day looks like this - Thursday, April 8:

Upper quarterfinals

100 Thieves vs. ANDBOX: 2pm CDT

Cloud9 Blue vs. Immortals: 2pm CDT

XSET vs. Built By Gamers: 4:30pm CDT

Envy vs. Version1: 4:30pm CDT