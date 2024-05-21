Valorant Outlaw tier list: All skins ranked from best to worst

The Valorant Outlaw is a sniper rifle that can cause unparalleled damage with its high penetration rounds. The gun, introduced in Episode 8, is pricey but is perfect for mid-round buys in case a Vandal or a Phantom is not affordable. The weapon is also a good choice for players who like snipers that pack a punch.

Here is a tier list of all the available skins for the brand-new Valorant Outlaw.

Valorant Outlaw skin tier list

S tier

The Valorant Outlaw tier list is rather short because the gun is still new and does not have many skins. Of the few available, only the following have made it to the highest tier.

Holomoku (Yet to be released but available for display in collections)

Cloudweaver

A tier

The A tier consists of a skin that is brilliant in terms of visuals. Since the Outlaw is a new weapon, it doesn't have many dedicated skins with amazing finishers or kill banners. Here is the cosmetic that falls in this category:

Ego

B tier

The B tier consists of a static skin that does not have a very appealing animation. Yet again, this skin doesn't have a finisher, which makes it less appealing.

Prism//Reloaded

C tier

The C tier contains a battle pass skin that pales in comparison to the Cloudweaver bundle Outlaw. Its design cannot compete with the skins in the higher tiers, making it difficult for it to be popular.

Aquatica

This Valorant Outlaw tier list is short. It lacks a D tier because there are only five skins available for the brand-new gun. None of them deserve to be in the D tier just yet as they are all quite usable and visually attractive. Of course, with time, this situation is bound to change.

The Outlaw is a rather popular weapon at 2,400 credits in the game. However, there are cheaper alternatives for players who are saving or are on a low economy. These include guns like the Ares, Judge, and Bucky.

However, the Valorant Outlaw gun is priced higher than the rest for a very good reason. It deals 238 damage to the head and 140 to the body. While the damage is rather high, the gun has a severe limitation. It can only fire two rounds in one go, and the reload time is about 3.8 seconds. This is far too long in a close-quarters situation and may cost you your life in the game.

Is Outlaw a better choice than the Marshal?

Apart from the Operator in Valorant, the only other snipers in the game are the Outlaw and Marshal. All these guns can secure one-headshot kills. However, when it comes to body shots, the damage is different.

The Marshal deals a 101 hit damage on the opponent with a body shot. However, the Outlaw deals 140 hit damage with a body shot.

Overall, the two weapons are not so different. However, the Marshal is cheaper by leaps and bounds. It only costs 950 credits, making it a much more convenient buy during save and economy rounds. Moreover, it has a faster rate of fire and a magazine of five bullets. Its hip-fire accuracy is also decent.

On the other hand, the Outlaw requires you to be at a great distance and close to some form of cover to be effective. In mid-ranges, its hip fire and small magazine make the player incredibly vulnerable.

Overall, the Valorant Outlaw is great when you're trying to save a little and the enemy's economy isn't in great shape. Otherwise, the Marshal may be a better option.