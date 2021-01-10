Valorant patch 2.00 preview introduces new Agent Yoru, along with Omen nerfs and Brimstone buffs

Valorant’s Episode 2 is almost here. The shooter’s first patch of 2021 is looking to not just to bring a new agent but also change much of the existing meta.
The official Valorant patch 2.00 will be coming out in a couple of days, bringing Episode 2 along with it. A preview shows a lot of the upcomingchanges coming to Brimstone, Omen, and the Classic.
The Brimstone buffs were a long time coming, as the once-popular agent hardly sees the light of day in both pro play and standard matchmaking.
Riot did previously hint at a Brimstone buff, and with the pre-patch preview, Valorant players will be able to get a better idea of the type of changes coming to his kit.
On the other hand, Omen will be receiving major nerfs to his kit, which may not sit well with the Valorant community, as he is the most popular agent in the game. Omen currently has a 100% pick rate in Valorant’s pro play. Perhaps, this is why he will be receiving some nerfs to his smokes and near-sighted ability.
The free pistol Classic will also have its one-tapping power toned down. From Valorant patch 2.00 onwards, the Classic will have more bullet deviation from the 4th shot.
Valorant patch 2.00 preview
Valorant Agent Updates
New Duelist: Yoru
Yoru will be the latest agent to join Valorant, and he will be a duelist whose kit revolves around deceiving the opponents to gain an advantage.
Brimstone
Incendiary
- Cost reduced from 300 >>> 200
Stim Beacon
- Equip time removed, making it instantly castable
Sky Smoke
- Cast range increased from 4200 >>> 5000
- Smoke duration increased from 14.25s >>> 19.25s
Omen
Paranoia
- Cost increased from 200 >>> 400
Dark Cover
- Travel speed decreased from 4000 >>> 2800
Weapon Updates
Classic
- Right-click fire spread drastically increased: see video below for comparison