Valorant patch 3.03 official notes confirm bug fixes for Viper’s ultimate 

Almost three weeks later, Valorant developers finally released the new patch 3.03 official notes, and just like the previous patches, players will get to see some tweaks in-game as well.

An important Viper bug fix, new crosshair settings, and network updates round out Patch Notes 3.03. We also have a note for our Yoru plans. Read it here: https://t.co/15UUojBdfp pic.twitter.com/OjPhtI7YYs — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 10, 2021

With the upcoming Valorant patch 3.03, Riot will once again try to shift things up a bit. While players can spam through Radianite Boxes, custom games will also have a new Auto balance feature.

Users will also get to see some gameplay updates in terms of crosshair settings, map updates, network updates, and many more.

However, the big news is that developers have fixed Viper’s ultimate bug with this new update.

Valorant patch 3.03: Viper’s Pit will now start forming around herself

Valorant currently has 16 different agents in-game. All agents have their own unique set of utility kits.

Viper is a controller agent in-game. The Poison Lady is currently one of the most played agents in the game owing to her unique abilities which can stop enemies in their paths.

However, with the upcoming Valorant patch 3.03, the developers have fixed a bug concerning Viper's ultimate.

Fixed a bug where Viper’s Pit started forming at the cursor placement point instead of around Viper

> Viper's Ultimate will now start forming around her instead of your crosshair placement. — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) August 10, 2021

The developers admit that:

OK so this is technically a bug fix, but it alters the way Viper’s Pit is deployed. We accidentally shipped a bug in 3.01 that caused her ultimate to spawn at her placement reticle instead of around her. We know a lot of Viper mains thought this was an intentional buff and might not be happy about this revert—we’re very sorry to cause pain for you all.

The developers have described the reason for this change. They stated,

We think that Viper’s Pit can be a very potent tool for holding an area. Given that impact, it’s important that her team pays the cost of securing ground before she can place her ult, as opposed to being able to cast it forward into areas without giving up her position.

This change will surely impact players who have consistently opted for Viper.

