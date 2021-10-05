×
Valorant patch 3.07 official notes: Deathmatch "early leave penalty" removed and performance improvement

Valorant patch 3.07 official notes remove Deathmatch&#039;s &quot;early and leave&quot; penalty (Image via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
Modified Oct 05, 2021 06:52 PM IST
News

Valorant’s patch 3.07 official notes are finally here, and it seems that Riot Games will be introducing just a few minor performance changes to the shooter this time around.

There will be some bug fixes. Jett will now be able to successfully recharge her Blade Storm kunai after killing a training dummy or defusing the practice bot.

Additionally, penalties for leaving a Deathmatch early will also be removed, and Riot will be looking to support a more “drop-in-drop-out” approach towards the game mode.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 3.07 official notes

Jett changes in Valorant patch 3.07 (Image via Riot Games)
1) Agent Updates

Viper

  • Passing through the highest portion of Viper’s wall now correctly applies instant decay to high-flying Agents.

Jett

  • Jett’s Blade Storm kunai will now recharge after killing a training dummy or defuse practice bot.

2) Social updates

  • Penalties removed for leaving Deathmatch early
  • Full game participation is required to earn XP.
  • Many of you use Deathmatch to warm up, and its drop-in-drop-out nature makes that work great, which is why Riot now supports DM as a drop-in-drop-out mode with no penalties for leaving a game early.

3) Performance updates

  • New setting, in Beta, “Raw Input Buffer,” improves the performance of input device processing
  • VALORANT has used Raw Input for devices since launch. Enabling “Raw Input
  • Buffer” will adjust which APIs are used for processing Raw Input. It should result in minor performance improvement and identical input latency when used with standard input devices and gaming mice.
  • Major performance improvement when used with 8000hz polling rate mice.
  • 8000hz polling rate mice are supported with this feature enabled.

4) Game System updates

  • A slew of fixes for some common crashes as reported by players

5) Bugs

  • Fixed a bug where the text cursor would relocate to the right when editing text in the Report A Player menuGame System
  • Fixed a bug where Team Ace could be awarded in scenarios where the team didn’t earn it (we still respect teamwork!).
