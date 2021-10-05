Valorant patch 3.07 official notes: Deathmatch "early leave penalty" removed and performance improvement

Valorant’s patch 3.07 official notes are finally here, and it seems that Riot Games will be introducing just a few minor performance changes to the shooter this time around.

There will be some bug fixes. Jett will now be able to successfully recharge her Blade Storm kunai after killing a training dummy or defusing the practice bot.

Additionally, penalties for leaving a Deathmatch early will also be removed, and Riot will be looking to support a more “drop-in-drop-out” approach towards the game mode.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 3.07 official notes

Jett changes in Valorant patch 3.07 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Agent Updates

Viper

Passing through the highest portion of Viper’s wall now correctly applies instant decay to high-flying Agents.

Jett

Jett’s Blade Storm kunai will now recharge after killing a training dummy or defuse practice bot.

2) Social updates

Penalties removed for leaving Deathmatch early

Full game participation is required to earn XP.

Many of you use Deathmatch to warm up, and its drop-in-drop-out nature makes that work great, which is why Riot now supports DM as a drop-in-drop-out mode with no penalties for leaving a game early.

3) Performance updates

New setting, in Beta, “Raw Input Buffer,” improves the performance of input device processing

VALORANT has used Raw Input for devices since launch. Enabling “Raw Input

Buffer” will adjust which APIs are used for processing Raw Input. It should result in minor performance improvement and identical input latency when used with standard input devices and gaming mice.

Major performance improvement when used with 8000hz polling rate mice.

8000hz polling rate mice are supported with this feature enabled.

4) Game System updates

A slew of fixes for some common crashes as reported by players

Also Read

5) Bugs

Fixed a bug where the text cursor would relocate to the right when editing text in the Report A Player menuGame System

Fixed a bug where Team Ace could be awarded in scenarios where the team didn’t earn it (we still respect teamwork!).

Edited by Srijan Sen