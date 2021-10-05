Valorant patch 3.07 official notes: Deathmatch "early leave penalty" removed and performance improvement

Valorant’s patch 3.07 official notes are finally here, and it seems that Riot Games will be introducing just a few minor performance changes to the shooter this time around.
There will be some bug fixes. Jett will now be able to successfully recharge her Blade Storm kunai after killing a training dummy or defusing the practice bot.
Additionally, penalties for leaving a Deathmatch early will also be removed, and Riot will be looking to support a more “drop-in-drop-out” approach towards the game mode.
Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Valorant patch 3.07 official notes
1) Agent Updates
Viper
- Passing through the highest portion of Viper’s wall now correctly applies instant decay to high-flying Agents.
Jett
- Jett’s Blade Storm kunai will now recharge after killing a training dummy or defuse practice bot.
2) Social updates
- Penalties removed for leaving Deathmatch early
- Full game participation is required to earn XP.
- Many of you use Deathmatch to warm up, and its drop-in-drop-out nature makes that work great, which is why Riot now supports DM as a drop-in-drop-out mode with no penalties for leaving a game early.
3) Performance updates
- New setting, in Beta, “Raw Input Buffer,” improves the performance of input device processing
- VALORANT has used Raw Input for devices since launch. Enabling “Raw Input
- Buffer” will adjust which APIs are used for processing Raw Input. It should result in minor performance improvement and identical input latency when used with standard input devices and gaming mice.
- Major performance improvement when used with 8000hz polling rate mice.
- 8000hz polling rate mice are supported with this feature enabled.
4) Game System updates
- A slew of fixes for some common crashes as reported by players
5) Bugs
- Fixed a bug where the text cursor would relocate to the right when editing text in the Report A Player menuGame System
- Fixed a bug where Team Ace could be awarded in scenarios where the team didn’t earn it (we still respect teamwork!).