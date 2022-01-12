Valorant Patch 4.0: Riot temporarily disables the Shooting Range and Custom games to help matchmaking queues (for NA/BR/LATAM regions)

The new patch has arrived around the world for Valorant players and with it comes a plethora of new content to be tried out. The hype and excitement for the new Agent in Patch 4.0 have been so intense that upon being released Riot has had to temporarily disable two game modes to positively impact matchmaking queues.

Patch 4.0 marks the beginning of Episode 4, titled Disruption. The new Act brings a new Battlepass, which boasts a number of weapon skins and the Tier 50 Velocity Karambit, the new UE Protocol bundle, the lightning-fast Duelist Neon and other changes to weapons and maps.

Riot disables Shooting Range and Custom games in Valorant for NA/BR/LATAM after the new patch goes live

Along with the new Agent, Patch 4.0 also brings a number of significant changes to weapons and maps in the game. It is likely that players have been spending time in the Shooting Range and Custom games to get habituated with the weapon and map tweaks and become familiar with the new Agent.

We're going to temporarily disable those two modes (for NA/BR/LATAM regions) to help clear some room. There are so many of you in the Shooting Range and custom games that it's actually negatively impacting matchmaking queues. We're going to temporarily disable those two modes (for NA/BR/LATAM regions) to help clear some room.

Riot's decision to temporarily disable the two modes was because it was negatively affecting the matchmaking queue. For the NA/BR/LATAM regions, the modes will remain disabled to "help clear some room."

The new patch finally brings Neon to the fray. She joins her colleagues in the Valorant Protocol and can be picked up by players once they unlock her by completing Tier 5 from her contract list.

Patch Notes show notable updates to Melee, Spectre, Ares, Guardian, and Bulldog that players have to get habituated with so that they can use them properly in their matches. Riot also introduced a number of tweaks to Bind and Breeze which effectively means players have to re-learn the maps for their matches.

The huge number of people in those two modes are explained because of the aforementioned reasons. Riot will possibly be unlocking the game modes once the situation stabilizes. Upon Patch 4.0 going live in these three regions, they also had to disable Neon because she went out as an unlocked Agent. The issue has now been fixed.

