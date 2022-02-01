Valorant patch 4.02 official notes: Performance improvements, AFK detection, bug fixes, and more

Valorant patch 4.02 official notes are out, but it looks like it's going to be a relatively short one that will aim to fix some of the game's predominant issues.

There will also be no significant balance updates this time around as performance issues will remain the focus for today's update. With 4.02, Riot games will look to improve latency in Windowed Fullscreen mode and make it match Fullscreen Exclusive as much as possible.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT This patch goes after a few bugs, squeezes out better performance, and buffs our in-game AFK detections. Read Patch Notes 4.02: riot.com/3s5oqeG This patch goes after a few bugs, squeezes out better performance, and buffs our in-game AFK detections. Read Patch Notes 4.02: riot.com/3s5oqeG https://t.co/Gx26VKigQZ

The in-game AFK detection system will also be receiving a good deal of updates, and the new changes will allow it to play well with in-game overlays. However, Riot Games does warn that having other programs at the top of the gameplay window might negate these benefits.

When it comes to bug fixes, the pulsing FX around the Spectrum Z cosmetic will have its bug fixed, which was appearing next to the trigger during the second inspection animation of the Bulldog.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant Patch 4.02 official notes

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Enhance your arsenal for full compliance with Protocol 781-A. All assigned operator’s metrics will be monitored–substandard performance will not be tolerated. Enhance your arsenal for full compliance with Protocol 781-A. All assigned operator’s metrics will be monitored–substandard performance will not be tolerated. https://t.co/UAyZtuffiL

1) Performance Updates

Improved latency for Windowed Fullscreen mode to match closer to Fullscreen Exclusive

These improvements should play well with in-game overlays. However, having another program’s window on top of the gameplay window will negate these benefits.

2) Social Updates

AFK detection buff

Updated detections for non-participatory behaviour in-game

Agent-select reporting

It looks like there’s been some confusion around Agent-select reporting. Players can right-click players in pre-game and report them if they’re disruptive!

3) Bugs

Cosmetics

Fixed a bug where the pulsing FX around the Spectrum Z logo were appearing next to the trigger during the second inspect animation on the Bulldog.

Agents

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot and Turret were unretrievable after being resurrected by Sage.

Known Issues

Esports Features

Also Read Article Continues below

Projectile Follow currently bugs out for Observer Follower.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar