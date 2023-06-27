Valorant patch 7.00 official notes: Deadlock and TDM goes live with Episode 7 Act 1

Valorant patch 7.00 official notes are now live, and the update is finally gearing up to introduce the latest Sentinels Agent to the fold. However, Deadlock is not going to be the only highlight of Episode 7 Act 1, as the new update will also be bringing with it the new Team Death Match mode, a new Battle Pass, along with the Neo Frontier skin line.

There is a lot to unpack with the latest Episode which is why the servers for the game will be going down temporarily as Riot will look to patch in the new changes.

Fans looking for a detailed description of patch 7.00 can look up Riot’s official website.

However for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 7.00 official notes

Here are the notes for Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 patch:

1) Valroant patch 7.00 Agent updates

Deadlock

Deadlock goes live!

The latest Sentinel Agent will be available with patch 7.00 which will also introduce Episode 7 Act 1, Evolution.

2) Valorant Patch 7.00 General Updates

Spray Wheel

Added text to the Spray equip screen indicating your bound keybinds.

3) Valorant patch 7.00 modes updates

Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch goes live!

The newest game mode Team Death Match will be available from patch 7.00.

4) Valorant Epsidoe 7 Act progression updates

Daily Rewards

This new feature recognizes your engagement in the game with daily rewards.

Every day that you play matches, you'll earn progress on a Checkpoint Track.

Each checkpoint on the track yields quantities of XP and our new in-game currency, Kingdom Credits.

All game modes provide progress towards Daily Rewards except for Deathmatch.

Kingdom Credits can be spent on accessories, Agents, and Agent Gear.

5) Valorant Episode 7 Store and Events

Accessory Store

Use your Kingdom Credits to purchase accessories from previous Battlepasses, including:

Player Cards

Sprays

Titles

Gun Buddies

Agent Store

The Agent Store streamlines the Agent acquisition process. As always, you can use VP or Recruitment Tokens to unlock an Agent, and now you have a third option: unlocking them with Kingdom Credits.

Agent Recruitment Events

Each new Agent will have their own Agent Recruitment Event when they are launched. During these events, you'll earn XP towards the new Agent automatically.

As well, you won’t be able to unlock the new Agent with Kingdom Credits or Recruitment Tokens, but you can still use VP if you like.

If you don't earn enough XP during a Recruitment Event to unlock an Agent, that Agent becomes available for purchase normally, after the Recruitment Event, in the Agent Store.

Agent Gear

All of your favorite Agent-themed gear is available for Kingdom Credits. For every Agent, there are now 10 Levels of Agent Gear instead of 10 Levels of Agent Contract. To get an Agent's gear, you must first own the Agent, then unlock each Level of Agent Gear.

Level 5 used to unlock Agents. However, since we moved Agents into the Agent Store, Level 5 will now grant you a flat amount of Kingdom Credits. If you already have the Agent, however, you won't get any Kingdom Credits at Level 5.

6) Valorant patch 7.00 Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where the Spray Wheel was not appearing in-game when there was packet loss during your load in. This should occur much less frequently.

Fixed a bug where you were able to purchase outside of your account’s region.

Fixed an issue where you were able to see the opposing team’s bullet tracers during the Buy Phase.

Agents

Fixed Chamber’s Rendezvous (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Yoru’s Gatecrash (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Omen’s From the Shadows (X) to cancel the teleport if you Suppressed while forming.

Fixed Cypher’s Spycam (E) from being placeable on Lotus’ rotating doors.

Fixed issue where Sage’s Barrier Orb (C) would sometimes rotate multiple times from a single button press when placing it.

Fixed issues where on some map geo Cypher could not pick up his Cyber Cage (C) during the Buy Phase.

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot (Q) could be destroyed from a farther distance than intended by Raze’s Boom Bot (C).

Fixed issue where frame rate would decrease when Reyna is healing from Devour (Q).

Social

Fixed an issue where the Chinese Baidu Pinyin input method could only type English in chat.

Fixed a bug where the Push-to-Talk key sometimes allowed for voice to be transmitted even when letting go of the key.

