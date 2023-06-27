Valorant patch 7.00 server downtime (June 26): Episode 7 Act 1 maintenance schedule for all regions

Valorant Episode 7, Evolution, will drop later today with patch 7.00. It will introduce not only Act 1 but also the next Sentinel Agent named Deadlock. The patch is one of the most highly anticipated updates for the shooter this year, and fans are immensely excited to get their hands on the new Agent.

As Valorant patch 7.00 will be a rather big one, the servers will be taken down temporarily for every region. The maintenance period is expected to be around a couple of hours, and fans will not have to wait long before being able to log back into the game.

According to the official Valorant server status page, the shooter will go offline at the following times:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 27/06/2023 at 06:00 PDT

Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 to introduce Deadlock, Neo Frontier skin line, and TDM mode

As mentioned earlier, Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 update is dropping with patch 7.00. One of its biggest highlights is the arrival of the new Sentinel Agent, Deadlock, which is sure to bring a significant amount of changes to the competitive meta.

Apart from the new Agent, players will also be able to get their hands on the new Neo Frontier skin line, which will have cosmetics for the following weapons:

Phantom

Axe (melee)

Sheriff

Marshal

Odin

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Own your future with a taste of the past. The Neo Frontier Phantom, Odin, Marshal, Sheriff, and Axe Melee are hitting your shop soon. Own your future with a taste of the past. The Neo Frontier Phantom, Odin, Marshal, Sheriff, and Axe Melee are hitting your shop soon. https://t.co/w6YM4JgjI3

Additionally, a Team Death Match mode be a part of patch 7.00, and it will boast its own set of rules.

The Act progression system is also going to receive a significant set of changes as Riot Games looks to introduce a lot of new updates to its roadmap in the coming months.

