How does Valorant's new Act Progression system work in Episode 7 Evolution?

Valorant players have eagerly awaited the arrival of Episode 7 Evolution, which promises exciting additions like Agents and Team Deathmatch mode and a revamped progression system. This new system introduces a fresh and immersive way for players to earn in-game rewards by introducing a brand-new currency. With the upcoming changes, Riot aims to enhance player experience, expand customization options and provide a greater sense of progression within the game.

That said, this article takes a deep dive into the new progression system introduced into the game.

The new Valorant currency: Kingdom Credits

In Episode 7, Valorant introduces a new in-game currency called Kingdom Credits. While the specific details and mechanics of this currency are yet to be revealed by the developers, players can earn them through various in-game activities.

Unlike Valorant Points (VP) and Radianite Points (RP), primarily obtained through real money transactions, Kingdom Credits offer a different avenue for unlocking rewards and personalizing your gameplay experience.

Unlocking Missed Battlepass Rewards

One exciting feature of the new currency is the ability to acquire accessories and items from previous Battlepasses that players may have missed out on. This gives them a chance to complete their collections and obtain items they may have desired but didn't have the opportunity to obtain during their original release. It is a great way to add more depth and variety to players' cosmetic options.

Dailies and Checkpoints: Reworked daily missions

With Episode 7, Riot Games completely overhauls how daily missions work in Valorant. The reworked daily missions system, now known as Dailies, allows players to earn XP and progress in various ways. The progress is tracked through a system of Checkpoints, which players accumulate with every game played.

Checkpoints can be earned by participating in any game mode (except Deathmatch), providing a more flexible approach to progression.

Stackable Dailies for catch-up progression

One of the most player-friendly changes is the introduction of stackable Dailies. If players miss out on completing their daily missions, they will find them as catch-up bonuses the following day. This mechanic ensures players don't miss out on valuable progression rewards and encourages consistent play.

Earning XP, Battlepass progress, and Kingdom Credits

The new Dailies system and Checkpoints offer a streamlined way for players to earn XP, which contributes to their progress in multiple aspects of the game. Completing daily Checkpoints will reward players with XP for the Battlepass, Event Pass, the new Agent Recruitment event, and, importantly, Kingdom Credits.

Using Kingdom Credits: Unlocking Agents and cosmetics

Players can spend their hard-earned Kingdom Credits to unlock Agents and obtain cosmetics from previous Battlepasses. These cosmetics include gun buddies, player cards, sprays, and titles, allowing players to further personalize their in-game presence.

With the ability to earn this currency through in-game activities, players have a new way to unlock a broader range of rewards, including previously missed Battlepass items and potentially exclusive skins. Riot Games provides players with a rewarding and immersive experience by offering a currency that can be earned through gameplay.

Kingdom Credits offer a tangible and valuable resource to enhance players' customization options.

However, it is worth noting that Kingdom Credits have a maximum cap of 10,000. Riot Games encourages players to spend their Kingdom Credits regularly to make the most of this new currency. This limitation encourages players to engage with the progression system and enjoy its rewards.

As Valorant's Episode 7: Evolution approaches, players can anticipate a more engaging and dynamic progression experience. The new Act Progression system, with its Dailies, Checkpoints, and Kingdom Credits, presents a refreshing approach to unlocking rewards and personalizing gameplay.

By introducing these changes, Riot Games demonstrates its commitment to enhancing player satisfaction and delivering an evolving and immersive Valorant experience.

