Becoming proficient in peeking and clearing angles is essential for any Valorant player aiming for mastery in the game. In this tactical first-person shooter, players can utilize different techniques to check angles efficiently. The ability to instinctively select the appropriate technique for each scenario is crucial. Therefore, developing a strong understanding of peeking can transform this intricate game mechanic into a natural and instinctive skill.

This article delves into the nuances of peeking and provides actionable tips to elevate your gameplay.

How to peek and clear angles like a pro in Valorant

Understand angle advantage

Angle advatange (Image via Sportskeeda)

In Valorant, angle advantage is based on the distance between two parties about to engage in a gunfight and the angle that separates them. The farther you are from the angle, your position is more advantageous. Being farther from the angled obstruction than your opponent grants you the advantage of spotting them earlier.

The character's model design and the default field of view setting in Valorant determine the specific ways you can engage in a gunfight based on your distance from the angle separating you and your opponent.

The two methods to implement the concept of angle advantage are:

1) Peeking slow

If you're about to peek an enemy around a corner where you're farther from the angle than they are, hold your 'Walk' key while using only the sideways movement keys (A or D). While walking sideways trace the angle by aligning your crosshair with the corner of the edge to clear the angle advantageously.

2) Peeking fast

Before peeking an enemy around a corner while standing closer to it than to them, visualize your opponent's head level and pre-aim at that level by slightly adjusting your crosshair in the opposite direction of your sideways peek. Then without readjusting your crosshair, use only the sideways movement keys (A or D) to clear the angle by negating your disadvantage.

Speed up your peeks

Now that we understand how the angle advantage impacts gunfights based on a player's distance from corners. But what happens when your position is equidistant from your opponent, who is holding you across the angle?

In situations like these, where you seemingly have no advantage or are at a disadvantage, speeding up your peeks becomes crucial to level the playing field.

Enhancing your peeks' speed relies on the following two key mechanics:

1) Negating diagonal movement

A diagonal peek occurs when a player clears an angle while simultaneously pressing the forward movement button (W key) and the sideways movement buttons (A or D key). However, this is considered a mistake because moving through a space diagonally, you cover more distance compared to moving along the side of a plane.

If you move at a slower speed when peeking around corners, you increase the likelihood of being spotted before spotting your opponent, even without an angle advantage. As a result, it's recommended that players only use the sideways movement buttons (A or D keys) when peeking.

2) Peeking perpendicularly

Expand Tweet

To execute perfect perpendicular peeks, you must visualize the specific threat you are preparing to confront. Envision the area where the confrontation will occur and anticipate the most likely angle from which you might face opposition. From this anticipated point of contact, mentally draw a straight line that aligns with your line of sight and your opponent's.

Now perform a successful peek, as explained earlier, by pre-aiming your crosshair at head level and moving in a path perpendicular to this imaginary line of sight. This technique enables you to reach maximum speed just before making contact. By clearing angles perpendicular to the expected point of contact, you can spot enemies quickly and make yourself a harder target to hit.

Counter-strafe to isolate angles

Expand Tweet

In games like Valorant, maps feature a mix of shallow and deep corners. Navigating these spaces effectively, blending quick and slow peeks while clearing unique layouts, requires skillful use of counter-strafing.

Counter-strafing is a movement technique that involves tapping the opposite movement key (e.g., tapping left if moving right) to immediately stop your character's movement. This technique allows for a quick transition from movement to shooting by canceling your character's momentum, resulting in more accurate shots.

In the heat of a Valorant match, players might feel compelled to walk and peek at every angle to isolate potential threats silently. However, this approach can be inefficient, as there's a threshold for movement before the game registers and makes step sounds audible to other players.

By utilizing the counter-strafing method in Valorant to break up the character model's momentum while clearing angles and isolating potential points of contact one by one, players can avoid using the 'Walk' key and move through the map more swiftly. This way you can quickly but silently clear an area without walking into a disadvantageous angle and risk your elimination.

For more guides and updates, stay tuned to the Sportskeeda Valorant page.