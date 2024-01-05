Valorant FoV guide: The best screen settings in 2024

Valorant's competitive scene is thriving, with an ever-growing player base. As newcomers in the esports community, having a good understanding of optimal settings is key for peak performance. For those unaware, FoV stands for field of view and plays an integral role in first-person shooter games.

Tweaking the FoV settings of a game like Valorant will determine how wide or narrow your vision cone is inside the game. While FPS titles generally offer an independent setting to tweak your FoV setting, this esports title, unfortunately, lacks one.

You can read through this article to get a detailed guide on tweaking your field of view in-game.

How to tweak FoV in Valorant? Best screen settings and more explored

The default value for the player's FoV in Valorant is set at 103°, which is a pretty acceptable vision cone for the masses. However, if you have migrated from other esports titles such as Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, Counter-Strike, or others, you might seek to tweak this setting.

A higher degree FoV will provide you with a wider field of vision. This lets you get a constant read on your periphery, allowing you to have spatial awareness when playing the game. As for the lower FoV, it narrows down your vision cone, allowing you to focus on what's ahead.

Generally, competitive players tend to prefer a lower FoV setting to have a more zoomed-in view of their targets, which enhances one's accuracy and focus on the general objective of the game.

Because Valorant does not offer a designated slider setting to set your own FoV value, you must resort to tweaking the game's visual resolution to achieve your desired result. This can be done so by following the prescribed steps:

Open Valorant's game client on your PC. Log in with your credentials. On the game's main menu, head towards the settings icon on the top-right corner of the screen. Go to the Video tab, then proceed to General. Here, you must tweak the game's resolution to suit your desired field of view. This can be done so by experimenting with the offered parameters. Set the value to 4:3 or 5:4 on the offered list of resolutions for a stretched resolution.

While changing the resolution might give you a more stretched-out feel, the FoV of the game will remain the same. However, this visual change might serve your needs, giving you the impression of a broader, more zoomed-in view.

If you play on a display device that clocks a higher refresh rate than 60, click on the right refresh rate setting for your desired resolution.

