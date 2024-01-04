5 Valorant Agents that need buffs in 2024

Valorant is known for its wide variety of Agents who offer unique abilities to the players. This allows for both casual and professionals to experiment with the team compositions. Currently, there are over 20 different Agents in the game.

While most have secured a permanent place in the Valorant community, there are some that do not get picked as often. This can be either due to their abilities not being as strong or due to their counterparts being a lot better at the job. Below is a list of five such Valorant Agents that need to be buffed in 2024 to help their pick rate.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The top Valorant Agents that require buffs in 2024

1) Sage

Sage comes under the Sentinel category and has existed in Valorant since it's beta stage. Her abilities allow her to slow down quick executes into a site. She is the only one in the game who can heal her teammates as well as herself.

When it comes to all the Sentinels, Sage is easily among the weakest. While her abilities are useful in slowing down the opponents, she is unable to anchor a site by herself, and is thus a pale pick as compared to Agent Killjoy or Cypher. Sage had a very low pick rate of 1% during Valorant Champions 2023, indicating the immediate need for a buff.

2) Deadlock

Deadlock is the fifth and latest Sentinel Agent in Valorant. She is also the 22nd to be released in the game. Her abilities are some of the most unique, and allow her to anchor a site and be aggressive at the same time.

Apart from Sage, Deadlock is another Sentinel Agent who hasn't had any impact in both casual and professional matches. However, unlike the former, she does offer her Sonic Sensors that work similarly to Cypher's Trapwires. The only issue with these is that they get activated by sound, meaning the enemy can walk right past the sensor without the player's knowledge.

Her ultimate ability, Annihilation, is also very difficult to get value out of as the players need to be extremely precise. Deadlock had a pick rate of 0% in Champions 2023, and has also been a let down for most of the casual players.

3) ISO

ISO is the latest Duelist Agent to be introduced in Valorant. He was released right after Deadlock, making him 23rd overall, and also the seventh Duelist in the game. His abilities let him be a mix between Initiator and Duelist, where he can help his team with utility to get early kills and be aggressive.

Among all the Agent releases that have happened in the game, ISO's has been the most disappointing one yet. His bulletproof wall, Contingency, feels clunky to use while the ultimate, Kill Contract, is only helpful during very specific situations. Even the signature ability, Double Tap, seems cool at first, but just ends up becoming another obstacle in the player's match. ISO made his professional debut during VCT Ascension 2023 in China, but only had a 1% pick rate.

4) Neon

Neon also belongs in the Duelist category and was the 18th Agent to be released in Valorant. With her abilities, she can also act as a mix between an Initiator and a Duelist. She is easily among the fastest Agents in the game.

From all the Duelists that players can pick, Neon is a bit of a mixed bag. She isn't as as bad as the other on the list, but offers a lot less compared to the other Duelists.

Jett is better with the Operator and as an entry Agent, whereas Raze excels in speed due to her Blast Packs. Neon's ultimate, Overdrive, also took a significant hit due to a nerf and can be easily countered. She had a pick rate of 3% in Valorant Champions 2023.

5) Reyna

Reyna is categorized as a Duelist and was the first Agent introduced with Valorant's full release. Her abilities make her a tank, which lets her be the most aggressive Agent in the game. She is also among the few who have healing abilities.

Among the seven current Duelists in the game, Reyna's impact is a bit tricky to determine. Her abilities can be used only after getting kills or assists, and her Leer is easy to dodge. However, many players with insane aim have been able to grind their way to the top of the leaderboard as Reyna.

Even in pro matches, she can be used only in specific team compositions. In Valorant Champions 2023, she had a pick rate of only 3% and was mainly used by Paper Rex's pro, something.