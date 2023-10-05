5 best Valorant pros who played Killjoy in VCT 2023

Killjoy was the first Agent released after Valorant's full launch. Her abilities let her anchor sites by stalling quick executes and stalling damage. After the Chamber nerfs, she saw a resurgence as the Sentinel pick for every team composition. Her pick rate this year ranged from 59% in Masters Tokyo to 63% in Valorant Champions 2023, making her one of the highest picked Agents in professional matches.

In VCT 2023, many pro players were able to create some phenomenal moments using Killjoy. Below is a list of five such gamers who were amazing throughout 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Alfajer, f0rsakeN, and 3 more Valorant pros that destroyed teams as Killjoy in VCT 2023

1) Alfajer

Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder is a Turkish esports player who plays for the team, Fnatic. Apart from the role of a Sentinel, he has also played as Chamber and Duelist Raze in the past.

In VCT 2023, Fnatic recruited heavy hitters Leo and Chronicle to their roster to form a superteam. This squad, under the leadership of Boaster, went on to become the first team to win two trophies back to back.

Alfajer was an important reason for this achievement. While he was a reliable anchor on defense, the attacking half would see him get multikills and impossible looking clutches for his team. He ended up with a total ACS (average combat score) of 229.2 in VCT Masters Tokyo, which made him one of the top players at the event.

2) f0rsakeN

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is an Indonesian esports player who plays for Paper Rex. He is the flex player for his team, has fulfilled multiple roles, and Agents like Harbor, Killjoy, Skye, etc. according to the map.

f0rsakeN started out as the primary Duelist for his team. While he was among the top players in the world, 2023 saw him flourish even more due to his swtich to a flex role.

f0rsakeN's most picked Agent was Killjoy, coming in at a 15.1% pick rate. Due to Paper Rex's unorthodox style and his Duelist past, he was able to switch gears perfectly from passive to aggressive. He gave his team multiple clutches and put them in an early advantage with first bloods at times. f0rsakeN had an ACS of 205.3 in Valorant Champions 2023 while playing five different Agents.

3) Boostio

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello is an American esports player who played for the team, Evil Geniuses. He was the IGL (In-game Leader) and mainly fulfilled the role of the Sentinel Killjoy for his team. However, he has also acted as a flex player by playing others like Reyna, Chamber, Astra etc. when needed.

Boostio's journey with Evil Geniuses took an unexpected turn when the organization made it to the 2023 franchising model. They started out slow, but were able to put up one of the amazing performances in Valorant's 2023 season.

Boostio's Killjoy was an absolute menace for the opposition team. His aggressive plays and cracked aim helped win out multiple rounds for his team. On top of that, his mid round calls perfectly outplayed enemies. Boostio took his team from the bottom to the top by winning Valorant Champions 2023. His best performance was in VCT Masters Tokyo where he had an ACS of 220.6.

4) Less

Felipe "Less" de Loyola is a Brazilian esports player who played for the team, LOUD. Besides the Sentinel Killjoy, he has also filled in as the Controller Viper when needed.

Less was one of the top players in 2022, and also won Valorant Champions 2022 with LOUD to become World Champion. In VCT 2023, LOUD brought in two rookies to their roster, which is when Less stepped up even further for his team.

He was the perfect lurker and would capitalize on timing to sneak into enemy territory without them knowing. This would lead to some easy multi kills that would potentially change the course of a round. Aside from that, Less would, at times, single handedly destroy his opposition with raw aim. One of his best performances was in VCT Americas League where he had an ACS of 234.2 and was among the top five players at the event.

5) CHICHOO

Shun "CHICHOO" Zhi Wan is a Chinese esports player who plays for EDward Gaming. Like Less, CHICHOO has also mainly fulfilled the role of Killjoy, but switched to Controllers like Viper and Omen when needed.

In VCT 2023, CHICHOO and his team put their region on the map. They handed China the first international win ever and also became the first ever Chinese Valorant team to make it to the Playoffs stage.

CHICHOO's exceptional aim and multiple clutches were a big contributor to this achievement. In EDward Gaming's best performance at Masters Tokyo, he got an ACS of 197.9 while playing three different Agents for his team.