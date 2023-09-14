5 best Valorant IGLs (in-game leaders) of VCT 2023

Valorant has been growing exponentially in popularity since its full release. While the game itself offers a lot through its fast-paced gameplay and a variety of characters with different abilities, the Valorant esports scene has definitely helped expand the community even further. In 2023, the VCT headed towards a franchised model.

Due to this, the Valorant esports events were divided into tier one and tier two events. The year started with LOCK//IN, which saw all franchised teams and a few Chinese squads compete against each other. This was later followed by their own regional leagues where participants fought to qualify for Masters Tokyo.

The year concluded its official circuit with Valorant Champions. In 2023, VCT saw a lot of IGLs (In-game Leaders) fulfill their potential. They led their teams to unexpected victories and delivered historical moments in the game's esports landscape. Below is a list of the five best Valorant IGLs of VCT 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions

Boaster, Boostio, and three more Valorant IGLs who gave it their all in VCT 2023

1) Boaster

Jake "Boaster" Howlett is an esports player from the United Kingdom who competes for Fnatic. He has mainly fulfilled the role of a Controller, with one of his most picked Agents being Astra in 2023.

Boaster has been with Fnatic since 2021 and led his team to the pinnacle of the EMEA region. They even reached the first Valorant international LAN in 2021 but barely missed out on the trophy. Since then, the roster has seen various iterations.

In 2023, Boaster was finally able to secure a trophy with his team following an insane comeback against LOUD in VCT LOCK//IN. They also clinched Masters Tokyo, becoming the only team in Valorant to win two international events back to back. Boaster is a smart and charming IGL who is always able to keep his team's mental acuity in check. He was easily the best IGL of 2023.

2) Boostio

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello is an American esports player currently donning the colors of Evil Geniuses, having joined in 2021. He has performed in multiple roles for the team, ranging from Sentinels, Killjoy, and Chamber to Controllers, Brimstone, and Astra.

The team struggled to garner success in the initial years of VCT, but that changed in 2023. After getting franchised, the team was incessantly scrutinized and considered amongst the weakest in the region.

However, after the inclusion of Demon1 in the roster, the team adopted a different trajectory. They were able to finish the year by winning Valorant Champions 2023. Boostio's IGLing was a huge aspect of this achievement. He was impeccable at calling shots during rounds and posted big numbers for his team. He dragged his teammates to a successful 2023.

3) saadhak

Matias "saadhak" Delipetro is an Argentine esports player who competes for LOUD. Having deputized in multiple roles for his team, ranging from the Initiators, KAY/O and Breach, to the Controller, Viper, and even the Sentinel, Killjoy.

saadhak has been a part of LOUD since 2022 and achieved quite a lot after joining the crew. The Brazilian super squad won the trophy in 2022, which was Valorant Champions.

LOUD enjoyed a stupendous start with a second and first-place finish in LOCK//IN and the Americas League, respectively. However, the biggest challenge was to bounce back mentally after their early elimination in Tokyo. saadhak was crucial during their run in Valorant Champions 2023. He has also delivered incredible rounds and can come in clutch when needed.

4) runi

Dylan "runi" Cade is an American esports player who competed for Cloud9. His repertoire ranges from the Initiators Fade and Sovaand Breach to playing the Sentinel, Killjoy, and the Controller, Viper.

runi started out as a Valorant pro in the tier-two scene. He was then picked up by Cloud9 after the organization's infamous departure with the players, yay and vanity. This decision was heavily criticized, with the community doubting runi's ability in tier one, but those jibes were quickly dispelled.

runi was incredible with his shot calling and went toe-to-toe against the Americas' best. His performances with the sheriff highlighted his clinical precision. Although the team barely missed out on international events in 2023, runi showcased his skill by ushering in a new yet formidable iteration of Cloud9.

5) Haodong

Guo "Haodong" Haodong is a Chinese esports player currently competing for EDward Gaming. He has predominantly been the Controller for his team. Among the various options, his most-played Controller was Omen in 2023.

Haodong and his team began the year on an underwhelming note in LOCK//IN and suffered an early elimination. However, things changed during VCT Masters Tokyo as China saw its first international win in Valorant esports. Following this victory, EDward Gaming also became the first Chinese team to reach the Playoffs of an international event and finished fifth or sixth. They also retain this level in Valorant Champions 2023.

EDward Gaming decimated some of the best teams during these runs. Haodong's mid-round calls and adaptability were crucial to accruing wins across these games. Coupled with that, his improved aim has added more firepower to the already mechanically skilled team.