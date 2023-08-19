"I can play passive, I can play aggressive": Evil Geniuses' Demon1 on playing Astra against EDward Gaming in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions 2023's Playoff matches have been amazing to witness. Day 10 featured two matches; DRX vs Bilibili Gaming and EDward Gaming vs Evil Geniuses. The first match was able to subvert viewers' expectations. The Chinese team took a massive lead on the first map, but their opponent was able to put on a show with their long comeback and took map one for themselves. The second map was a little more even, but the South Korean team was able to keep their lead and won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by 2-1.

In the second match, EDward Gaming put up a great fight on the first map. However, Evil Geniuses went on to dominate the final two maps, winning the Bo3 series by 2-1.

After the second match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Evil Geniuses' Demon1 about how he felt switching from an aggressive role like Jett to the passive role of Astra in the first map. He responded saying:

"I can play passive, I can play aggressive"

Evil Geniuses Demon1 talks about playing Astra for the first time against EDward Gaming in Valorant Champions 2023

The matchup between Evil Geniuses and EDward Gaming was one of the most anticipated ones in the Valorant Champions' Playoffs stage. Given the drama behind the scenes, this was destined to be a heated matchup.

However, despite EDward Gaming's best efforts, the American side won 2-1. The most surprising part of the series was when the primary Duelist of Evil Geniuses, Demon1, was put in the role of Astra on the first map, Split.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports approached Demon1 to ask him about his experience playing Astra and how he felt switching from an aggressive to a passive role. Here's what he had to say:

"Well, I know how to play Brimstone. Controller is not that different. I can play passive, I can play aggressive. Nothing too much to it."

Despite this role switch, Demon1 was very impactful on Split, ending up with the most kills in his team.

With this win against EDward Gaming, Evil Geniuses will proceed further in the upper bracket of Valorant Champions' Playoff stage. Their next match is against DRX on August 19 at 3:00 pm PDT/ 12:00 am CEST (next day)/ 3:30 Am IST (next day).