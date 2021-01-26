Valorant player opens up about in-game toxicity in Mumbai India server

Valorant players have been complaining about the blatant and vulgar toxicity plaguing the SA Mumbai server since launch.

Valorant gained immense popularity in the Indian sub-continent region from Day 1. Considering the tremendous response, Riot Games launched a Mumbai-based server for the SA region in October 2020.

However, toxicity has been prevalent and growing within the player base since then. Unfortunately, name-calling, vulgar language, and insulting family members are all but common in every other match on the server.

Be it ranked or unranked matches, toxicity is ruining every Valorant player's experience. A certain portion of the Indian sub-continent player base has abandoned the Mumbai server, despite lower ping, just to avoid toxicity in-game.

Valorant SA Mumbai server

Valorant gained the interest of the Indian audience with the closed beta period. Many gamers utilized VPN's to get closed beta keys of the NA region from Twitch drops.

On launch, Valorant shot up to become one of the most played esports games in India. The low specs requirement and free-to-play model, along with an easy to pick up yet hard to master gameplay, was an instant hit within the community.

After its launch in June 2020, Indian fans stated requesting an Indian server. Riot officially launched the Mumbai SA server on October 14th. There were some latency issues, with players of certain ISPs getting far greater ping than expected.

VALORANT Mumbai game servers will go live on the 14th of Oct 2020 and will be part of our SEA shard.

Players in IN, SL, BD, NP, BH & ML will get connected to the new Mum servers and players in PK will be playing on the new Bahrain server.

No account or ID transfer needed.

GLHF! — VALORANT // India & South Asia (@playvalorantsa) October 13, 2020

Advertisement

Since its launch, toxicity has plagued the server, as a vocal percentage of players are ruining matches for everyone else. Many gamers have even abandoned this server, opting for the relatively higher pinged Singapore SA servers just to avoid toxicity.

A Redditor, u/Shockwave_7227, recently described his experience with toxicity in the Mumbai SA server:

"Once, we matched with three other toxic players, that day was pretty bad for my friend, so he was playing pretty badly, so he was last. Note that this was unrated. Since I was relatively new to the game, I couldn't understand a few things like '1 in the shower', etc. So when I died because of that, they were so annoyed and kept calling me and my friend 'noobda,' 'mc,' 'g***du.' Also, I was 2nd in number of kills. Despite this, the people below me were still calling me a noob (I was two kills under team MVP and five kills above the person who was 3rd). From that moment on, my friend just decided to disable voice chat for himself."

One other significant barrier is the language difference. India is a diverse country with over 20 official languages. Even though Hindi is the most common language, not everyone is comfortable speaking it.

u/Shockwave_7227 mentioned:

"Everyone just assumes you know Hindi. I understand Hindi, but I don't speak it very well. Another time, two toxic players were calling another player noobda and some s**t. He was Tamil, so he didn't understand what the hell they were even saying. So please be sensitive to other people."

Riot launched the SA Mumbai Valorant servers to bring together players across the Indian sub-continent. Unfortunately, such negativity is dividing the fanbase.

Advertisement

what the fuck is even wrong with the toxic people in valorant mumbai servers like why do u get hate for not knowing hindi? almost all of my friends inc me have experienced this shit. my friend @zahkriiven has got hate in number of matches coz she was a female. valorant is fkd up. pic.twitter.com/5asZSX6e67 — obnoxx (@lil_obnoxxGG) October 30, 2020

Why are people on #VALORANT Mumbai servers so toxic? Especially towards female gamers? *sad Tan noises* — Tan 🍂 (@Tansmh) December 16, 2020

that's called Toxic..and what's ur point by saying that?

we're not taking about toxicity here we are taking about esports & for your kind information i must tell you that pubgm all chat is most toxic. — harsh:) (@mrharsh05) December 20, 2020

Playing #valorant in the Mumbai server is just an endless loop of being called Maadharchod whenever you speak. — The Introverted Tamilan. (@the_tamilan) December 2, 2020

mood kharab karwana hai so play competitive valorant on mumbai server, you will know the reason — R3S3i 🍥 (@ojasvidas12) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

Valorant Mumbai servers in a nutshell

Teammate: Says my Agent Name and explains what we'd be doing in the round IN HINDI

Me: I did not understand a single word you just said. Can you explain it in English?

Teammate: Says the same thing arrogantly IN HINDI

Me: Otha dei !#VALORANT — DHAAKH (@SanjayThogulva) October 28, 2020

@PlayVALORANT Mumbai servers are filled with toxic people. They'll hurl all sorts of racial slurs at you for the tiniest of mistakes you make. These people have killed my interest to learn and play the game. Leaving the game. Uninstalling. — Saptarshi Roy (@Saptars81149427) November 5, 2020

P.S. these are two of the most toxic players on the Mumbai servers. for all those viewing, pl report and avoid teaming up w/ them, thank u@PlayVALORANT @VALORANTen @riotgames pic.twitter.com/dgBfKMIIcG — / ˈroːɦɪt̪ / (@rohitsngpt) November 21, 2020

Yes, u are right mumbai server is full of toxic players.They are toxic if they lose big time, and abuse of they win.The players from other servers are not nearly as toxic. — Ishmam Rashid (@rashid_ishmam) November 11, 2020

Advertisement

@PlayVALORANT 's mumbai server is so toxic



solo queuing is so painful — røbin (@_CHLORHEXIDINE_) November 10, 2020

Playing valorant on Mumbai server is so toxic I did rather play on other servers with 250ping. 🥲🥲 — Santra_antara (@Antaranarhe16g1) December 7, 2020

mumbai servers are toxic af, pubgm players are spoiling the game — Sai Krishna (@DeusOffl) October 19, 2020

Thank you @riotgames and @PlayVALORANT for making Mumbai servers after today I have learned not to go into that toxic shithole again. — Yedhu. (@YKrishnanStudi1) January 11, 2021

Advertisement

The Mumbai server in Valorant is FILLED with toxic people who do this shit. I’m all for some trash talk, but this is never acceptable & should NOT be tolerated. I’m posting the link to his youtube channel below (2/3) pic.twitter.com/NfhCKKS1D7 — Karthik (@VVKarthik97) October 29, 2020

The developers recently promised to incorporate a Ranked matchmaking ban for chat and voice banned players in future patches. Hopefully, Riot can reduce toxicity, and all players can enjoy Valorant together.