Valorant player shows why "Deathrun" can be an incredible game mode in the shooter

Valorant is known for being a competitive shooter game, however, it does provide various fun game modes that are not competitive and enjoyable.

Currently, the game officially has a total of five game modes called Spike Rush, Replication, Snowball Fight, Deathmatch, and Escalation. All these game modes last for a short duration of time and passively improve player skills as they go on playing.

All these game modes have been introduced in the game via multiple updates. However, recently no new game modes have been introduced to the game, making it feel a bit stagnant in terms of new ways to play.

The gaming community, on the other hand, is pretty impressive when it comes to finding unique ways to enjoy it, as recently proved on Reddit with the notion of Deathrun.

Reddit user creates 'Deathrun mode' in Valorant using Cypher’s Trapwire

Deathrun is a popular game mode since Counter 1.6 and was found under community maps. This game mode is all about crossing an obstacle course while keeping good movement at the same time. If a player fails to cross a hurdle, they have to start all over again, making it quite challenging to complete.

Valorant doesn’t have any tools to help the community create their own maps, but a player managed to make a Deathrun course using Cypher’s Trapwire. The creative approach was taken by a Reddit user going by the name SiJusLemon and has received a lot of attention from the game community.

The Deathrun course is created on Icebox and the rules are simple for it. The course requires the player to avoid Cypher traps and traverse through the map without getting trapped.

Now that Valorant didn’t get any new game modes in a while, Deathrun would be a fine addition to the game and it surely would be enjoyed by the players.

Also Read Article Continues below

Keep in mind, this is just a concept from a player and it is not known if Riot Games will end up making it real in Valorant. Stil, the fact remains that this is indeed a great idea.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider