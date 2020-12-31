Valorant player shows incredible “Showers Heaven Sage strategy” on Bind

The showers-heaven location in Bind is one of the most common zones of engagement in case of an A-site push on the Bind map in Valorant.

Sage is one of the least viable agents in valorant. However, her barrier orb can be quite useful in blocking opponents’ vision as well as limiting access to a site. A recently discovered barrier position can block the opponent’s view from showers to heaven on A site in Bind, while not restricting the line of sight from heaven.

Valorant Sage barrier to limit line of sight from showers to heaven

Sage is a Sentinel Type Radiant agent in Valorant. Her abilities include Barrier Orb to place a solid wall of four blocks, Slow Orb which can create a zone to slow down all players, Healing Orb to restore her and her teammates’ health, and her ultimate ability, Resurrection, can bring back teammates from the dead with full health.

Recently Redditor u/Sprouzy discovered a useful position to place the barrier orb. His placement of the barrier orb created a one way from heaven to showers. It also created a boost to cover A short and A port.

Sage Barrier placement Image by u/Sprouzy

The barrier is placed on the boxes right beside the entrance to the A site from showers.

barrier block opponent vision Image by u/Sprouzy

It can block the Line of sight from showers to A heaven.

Advertisement

one way sight from heaven Image by u/Sprouzy

However, players from heaven would have a line of sight to showers.

boost to cover a port Image by u/Sprouzy

It can also create a boost to cover a port.

This strategy is very useful to prevent a full A push. However, this requires good team communication and coordination, which is a major pillar of Valorant.

After the Sage nerfs in patch 1.07, which majorly reduced her barrier orb as well as her healing abilities, her pick rate has fallen to 9.6% according to blitz. Strategies such as the post plant on Ascent and this, might increase the pick rate and make sage a prominent Valorant agent again.