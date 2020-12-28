Valorant player shows off quirky Bucky glitch

Valorant, as a rapidly growing top-tier competitive esport title, has a deep focus on gunplay.

There are a variety of weapons to choose from in the game. All the firearms have different cosmetic skins with unique animations. These skins can either be purchased from the in-game store or be acquired from the battle pass. A recent introduction, the Night Market, offers some cosmetic items at discounts. However, the selection of skin for each player is randomized. These cosmetics don’t affect the gameplay performance and only add visual changes to the game.

One of the many weapons in Valorant is a pump-action shotgun called Bucky. It costs 900 credit and holds five shots. It is effective in close to mid-range combat, with damage between 10-40, depending on the distance.

Recently Redditor u/ArfieCat uploaded a video titled “The Bucky is Literally Unplayable™” to show a quirky glitch in the standard Bucky skin.

Valorant’s eccentric Bucky glitch

Bucky is most preferred by players in the low economy, as it’s quite useful for its price. Gamers can take down an opponent with 3-5 shots depending on accuracy and range.

u/ArfieCat’s video showed a glitch where the gun shows a shell present in the chamber even if the magazine reaches zero. He demonstrated this by firing it and emptying the clip.

Advertisement

The Bucky has a shell even on 0 bullets (Image via u/ArfieCat)

He also showed a similar glitch with the semi-automatic sniper rifle, Marshal. It also has a bullet in the chamber even after the clip is emptied.

The Marshal with an extra bullet (Image by u/ArfieCat)

These glitches neither affect the gameplay nor make the guns unplayable. Instead, they’re a fun observation to showcase titbits in the gun model.

Riot Games might not fix this bug any time soon, but it’s an enjoyable addition to the Valorant gameplay.