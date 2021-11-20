Valorant players discover major network glitch after Patch 3.10 fixes

Valorant, Riot Games' multiplayer tactical shooter has gained massive popularity. However, players have encountered certain bugs and glitches in the game recently due to major network issues.

According to a recent Reddit post, Valorant players are unable to jump, obtain orb or deal damage to their enemies in the game. Later in the comment section, many other players also reported of similar issues being faced in the game.

While many are unsure about the reason behind the glitch, some claim it is due to internet issues.

Valorant players still face packet loss issues even after Patch 3.10 fixes

Recently in Patch 3.10, Riot Games fixed the FPS (Frame Per Second) bug from Valorant. Many players with over 128 FPS were facing packet loss issues, causing their frame rates to drop. This bug was fixed by Riot Games, as notified through their official blog post.

Yet after the Patch 3.10 update, players found another internet glitch in Valorant, causing them to move around the map yet restricting them from performing any action, causing them to lose rounds.

While the majority of Valorant players are unaware of the problem, one Reddit user, u/DazCruz pointed out it to be a packet loss issue. The user mentioned the "10-20% packet loss" causes such a glitch in the game.

This is a bug faced by players across several servers including NA, EU and SEA. All of them were able to walk and see the enemies and teammates moving and firing, yet they themselves were prevented from doing any activity like jumping, obtaining orb, shooting etc.

If the issue is caused by packet loss resulting players to lose rounds, then it can turn out to be game-breaking as well. Riot Games needs to fix the bug if it is still caused by a similar issue caused by the packet loss, which was fixed in Patch 3.10.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, nothing about the bug fix or the solution to the glitch has been officially revealed yet.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha