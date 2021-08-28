Valorant players will soon be able to hide account level

In a recent Valorant Dev Q and A, the developers at Riot Games addressed the matter of Account Leveling and toxicity it sometimes leads to.

Riot Games’ Valorant is one of the most played games, both casually and competitively, across the world. Valorant's easy to pick up, hard to master approach, and the balance between tactical ability-based gameplay and skillful weapon-based gunplay make the game so popular.

With Valorant Episode 3 Act 1, Riot Games introduced Account Level in Valorant. While it presents a cool way to show off the player's in-game progression, in addition to their seasonal rankings, Account Leveling has also brought unexpected in-game toxicity.

The option to hide the in-game Account Level is coming soon to Valorant

A prefabricated mentality forces players to assume that a person with a higher Account Level is leagues ahead of them in skills.

This can sometimes cause tension between teams in competitive mode, where the higher Account Level player is expected to lead the kill score and not need the team, even if he is playing a support role.

Alternatively, a player with a higher Account Level behaves differently towards players who have a lower Account Level than players with an equal account level.

The latest Ask VALORANT covers ranked distribution, hiding Account Levels, and more. Get your answers here: https://t.co/xfiVgu7LsY pic.twitter.com/4I5rTNbDgy — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 27, 2021

Due to the above-mentioned toxicity, players have asked Riot Games for a feature to hide the Account Level from teammates, similar to ranks from opponents. Riot Games is known for being communicative with the player base and they are listening to the players regarding this matter as well.

In a recent Q&A, Jeff Landa, the Comms Associate at Riot Games said:

"We’ve seen the feedback on account levels sometimes used as fuel to be toxic to another player (be it their rank-to-level ratio, or something else). We hear you and we're working on it right now (along with some other minor improvements to Account Leveling). It'll take a couple of patches to wrap development and release the change, but we intend that those of you who don't wish to share your Account Level can obscure it."

Riot Games is yet to specify a date for the upcoming improvement to Account Leveling. The feature could arrive as soon as the imminent Valorant Episode 3 Act 2, due for release in the first week of September 2021.

Edited by R. Elahi