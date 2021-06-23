Everything to know about Account Leveling system in Valorant

Valorant players will now get a new Account Leveling system as their reward for the time spent playing the Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical shooter game.

Valorant Episode 3: Reflection is going to bring a major change in the dynamics of the game. The introduction of the new Account Leveling system will bring justice to all the efforts given by the players.

Previously in the Valorant Episode Three Developer Livestream on Twitch, Riot’s Senior competitive designer Jon “EvrMoar” Walker explained how the account leveling will function. He said,

“There are three ways to reward players: time, skill, and money. What do you want to be rewarded for? We will be rewarding your skills to buy skin rewards with money in the battlepass. We don’t have a way to reward your time. So this is the first initial step.”

What is Account Leveling in Valorant?

Account Leveling is a new long term progression system in Valorant which rewards the players’ loyalty and time invested in the game. The number of account points will be based on the time devoted and result of the matches.

Account Leveling system will depend on the time invested by the players. (Image via Riot Games)

The Account level will appear on the border of the in-game Player Card. The border will change after every 20 account levels, representing the time spent playing the game. The account level increases after every 5,000 AP the players earn. Players will also receive bonus Account Points (AP) for their first win of the day.

Players can earn their AP by playing in different Valorant game modes. However, the AP earned will only contribute to the account level. It won’t add to the battle pass or Agent Contract XP.

With the arrival of the Valorant Patch 3.0, players will receive a certain amount of AP depending on the number of matches they have played previously. They will be leveled somewhere between Account Level 1 to Level 100, or more. Valorant players can continue earning more AP once they get their initial AP boost.

Riot to fix issues in the Valorant's Account Leveling system

However, there are certain issues the players are facing in the new Valorant Account Leveling System. Players are receiving a much lower cap than the devs intended. Valorant officials tweeted about it and said,

“Account Levels for longtime VALORANT players have a much lower cap than we intended. We're looking into a fix and hope to update in a future patch.”

Account Levels for longtime VALORANT players have a much lower cap than we intended. We're looking into a fix and hope to update in a future patch. https://t.co/f57R4deUUA — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 22, 2021

Valorant devs are looking into the matter to fix it. This issue will hopefully be rectified in future patches. In the meantime, players can level up their account by playing Valorant.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul