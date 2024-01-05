Valorant Premier (Episode 8 Act 1): Full schedule, timings, and more

Valorant Premier takes on an influential spot in Valorant's competitive framework in 2024, serving as a critical stepping stone for teams aspiring to enter Challengers and the VCT. The new Premier stage in the upcoming Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 update, set for January 9, 2024, signals an evolution in the game's competitive environment. Riot Games hopes to develop new talent in the 2024 Challengers League (CL), where top Premier teams will compete for slots in the Ascension event.

This article will delve into all the details surrounding Episode 8 Act 1 stage of Valorant Premier, providing insights into its schedule, timings, and much more.

Valorant Premier Episode 8 Act 1: Full match schedule

Expand Tweet

The schedule for the featured map for each weekly match of Valorant Premier Episode 8 Act 1 stage listed below will also be available in the Premier Hub:

Week 1 - Split - January 17 - January 21, 2024

Day 1 - Wednesday, January 17

Day 2 - Thursday, January 18

Day 3 - Friday, January 19

Day 4 - Saturday, January 20

Day 5 - Sunday, January 21

Week 2 - Ascent - January 24 - January 28, 2024

Day 1 - Wednesday, January 24

Day 2 - Thursday, January 25

Day 3 - Friday, January 26

Day 4 - Saturday, January 27

Day 5 - Sunday, January 28

Week 3 - Breeze - January 31 - February 4, 2024

Day 1 - Wednesday, January 31

Day 2 - Thursday, February 1

Day 3 - Friday, February 2

Day 4 - Saturday, February 3

Day 5 - Sunday, February 4

Week 4 - Sunset - February 7 - February 11, 2024

Day 1 - Wednesday, February 7

Day 2 - Thursday, February 8

Day 3 - Friday, February 9

Day 4 - Saturday, February 10

Day 5 - Sunday, February 11

Week 5 - Icebox - February 14 - February 18, 2024

Day 1 - Wednesday, February 14

Day 2 - Thursday, February 15

Day 3 - Friday, February 16

Day 4 - Saturday, February 17

Day 5 - Sunday, February 18

Week 6 - Bind - February 21 - February 25, 2024

Day 1 - Wednesday, February 21

Day 2 - Thursday, February 22

Day 3 - Friday, February 23

Day 4 - Saturday, February 24

Day 5 - Sunday, February 25

Week 7 - Lotus - February 28 - March 2, 2024

Day 1 - Wednesday, February 28

Day 2 - Thursday, February 29

Day 3 - Friday, March 1

Day 4 - Saturday, March 2

Playoff Tournament

Sunday, March 3

Valorant Premier Episode 8 Act 1: Match timings

During Premier Episode 8 Act 1 stint, each registered team might play up to two matches on every map weekly, with the count resetting on Tuesdays. The weekly matches are generally scheduled for 7 pm local time, but this timing may differ by Zone, ranging from 7 pm to 9 pm local time. Players should check their Team Hub for the specific queue windows.

New Valorant Premier updates for Episode 8 Act 1 stage

Expand Tweet

Division Preview

Groups of at least five members can see their Division after choosing a Zone.

The Division can change as members are added or removed.

After the first match, your team's Division is fixed and visible on the Premier hub and Team page.

You can invite anyone to complete your roster.

The Premier system determines your team's Division based on the MMR of the top five players.

Once a Stage starts, your team can't switch Divisions.

Division Standings

Standings for all Divisions are visible to all players.

Teams are initially ranked by Score, with ties settled by match W/L and then rounds W/L.

You can check team standings in the main menu under PREMIER > STANDINGS.

Standings are updated after Premier matches.

New Team Roles

Team Owners can assign and change Team Captains.

Team Captains can only manage member invitations and dismissals.

New Rewards

Players in Valorant Premier Episode 8 Act 1 stage who win playoffs get unique rewards.

Players who play at least one Premier match get a Player Card.

Playoff winners receive a Division Gun Buddy.

Rewards are distributed the day after the Stage ends.

As players eagerly await the start of the new stage in Valorant Premier mode, the game continues to evolve, providing new and engaging experiences. Stay tuned to the Sportskeeda Valorant page for further updates on the game's dynamic world.