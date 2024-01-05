Valorant Premier (Episode 8 Act 1): Full schedule, timings, and more

Valorant Premier takes on an influential spot in Valorant's competitive framework in 2024, serving as a critical stepping stone for teams aspiring to enter Challengers and the VCT. The new Premier stage in the upcoming Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 update, set for January 9, 2024, signals an evolution in the game's competitive environment. Riot Games hopes to develop new talent in the 2024 Challengers League (CL), where top Premier teams will compete for slots in the Ascension event.
This article will delve into all the details surrounding Episode 8 Act 1 stage of Valorant Premier, providing insights into its schedule, timings, and much more.
Valorant Premier Episode 8 Act 1: Full match schedule
The schedule for the featured map for each weekly match of Valorant Premier Episode 8 Act 1 stage listed below will also be available in the Premier Hub:
Week 1 - Split - January 17 - January 21, 2024
- Day 1 - Wednesday, January 17
- Day 2 - Thursday, January 18
- Day 3 - Friday, January 19
- Day 4 - Saturday, January 20
- Day 5 - Sunday, January 21
Week 2 - Ascent - January 24 - January 28, 2024
- Day 1 - Wednesday, January 24
- Day 2 - Thursday, January 25
- Day 3 - Friday, January 26
- Day 4 - Saturday, January 27
- Day 5 - Sunday, January 28
Week 3 - Breeze - January 31 - February 4, 2024
- Day 1 - Wednesday, January 31
- Day 2 - Thursday, February 1
- Day 3 - Friday, February 2
- Day 4 - Saturday, February 3
- Day 5 - Sunday, February 4
Week 4 - Sunset - February 7 - February 11, 2024
- Day 1 - Wednesday, February 7
- Day 2 - Thursday, February 8
- Day 3 - Friday, February 9
- Day 4 - Saturday, February 10
- Day 5 - Sunday, February 11
Week 5 - Icebox - February 14 - February 18, 2024
- Day 1 - Wednesday, February 14
- Day 2 - Thursday, February 15
- Day 3 - Friday, February 16
- Day 4 - Saturday, February 17
- Day 5 - Sunday, February 18
Week 6 - Bind - February 21 - February 25, 2024
- Day 1 - Wednesday, February 21
- Day 2 - Thursday, February 22
- Day 3 - Friday, February 23
- Day 4 - Saturday, February 24
- Day 5 - Sunday, February 25
Week 7 - Lotus - February 28 - March 2, 2024
- Day 1 - Wednesday, February 28
- Day 2 - Thursday, February 29
- Day 3 - Friday, March 1
- Day 4 - Saturday, March 2
Playoff Tournament
- Sunday, March 3
Valorant Premier Episode 8 Act 1: Match timings
During Premier Episode 8 Act 1 stint, each registered team might play up to two matches on every map weekly, with the count resetting on Tuesdays. The weekly matches are generally scheduled for 7 pm local time, but this timing may differ by Zone, ranging from 7 pm to 9 pm local time. Players should check their Team Hub for the specific queue windows.
New Valorant Premier updates for Episode 8 Act 1 stage
Division Preview
- Groups of at least five members can see their Division after choosing a Zone.
- The Division can change as members are added or removed.
- After the first match, your team's Division is fixed and visible on the Premier hub and Team page.
- You can invite anyone to complete your roster.
- The Premier system determines your team's Division based on the MMR of the top five players.
- Once a Stage starts, your team can't switch Divisions.
Division Standings
- Standings for all Divisions are visible to all players.
- Teams are initially ranked by Score, with ties settled by match W/L and then rounds W/L.
- You can check team standings in the main menu under PREMIER > STANDINGS.
- Standings are updated after Premier matches.
New Team Roles
- Team Owners can assign and change Team Captains.
- Team Captains can only manage member invitations and dismissals.
New Rewards
- Players in Valorant Premier Episode 8 Act 1 stage who win playoffs get unique rewards.
- Players who play at least one Premier match get a Player Card.
- Playoff winners receive a Division Gun Buddy.
- Rewards are distributed the day after the Stage ends.
