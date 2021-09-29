Valorant pro Poach discusses Deathmatch changes needed to convince players against leaving

Recently, the professional Valorant player, Jake "POACH" Brumleve, pointed out the problem of players leaving the Deathmatch during the game, which is "slow-paced."

Valorant has gained popularity all over the globe as one of the top games in the FPS genre, with different game modes. There are five game modes: Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, Deathmatch, and Escalation/Reflection.

POACH @Poach It's been over a year since Deathmatch has been added to @PlayVALORANT . Adjustments have been announced but not much has changed and I think more now than ever change is needed due to the amount of players leaving per Deathmatch. (continued) It's been over a year since Deathmatch has been added to @PlayVALORANT. Adjustments have been announced but not much has changed and I think more now than ever change is needed due to the amount of players leaving per Deathmatch. (continued)

Of all the modes, Deathmatch remains one of the best modes for the pre-match warm-up. Whereas other game modes involve other in-game mechanisms and ability use, Deathmatch focuses on gunplay. However, one issue that many players in Deathmatch face is many leaving the game in-between the match.

Valorant pro Poach gives solutions to players leaving the Deathmatch

Deathmatch is a standard game mode standard in other FPS games like CS:GO and Call of Duty. It has been a year since the game mode was added to Valorant. However, no significant changes or modifications have been made to resolve the issue for players exiting the matches midway.

Riot Games gives strict punishments for players dodging or going AFK during the game, especially in the Competitive, Unrated, and Spike Rush, as these modes need proper team play. In the case of Deathmatch, it is all about solo gunplay skills.

POACH @Poach I play a lot of DM per day and on average by the time it ends 4+ players have left with no one taking their slot so it becomes very slow paced and the opposite of what a warm-up should be. Therefore the first needed change is active joining and replacing DMs in session. I play a lot of DM per day and on average by the time it ends 4+ players have left with no one taking their slot so it becomes very slow paced and the opposite of what a warm-up should be. Therefore the first needed change is active joining and replacing DMs in session.

Poach pointed out that many players leaving Deathmatch during the game resulted in "very slow-paced and the opposite of what warming up should be." Thus, changes are very much required to bring more active players together and make the matches engaging.

Other important changes needed

- Pistol only (no armor)

- No Radar

- Instant spawns (like warm-up)

- Instant health on kill

- Longer sessions

- Possibly more players per session dependent on map

- Pistol only (no armor)

- No Radar

- Instant spawns (like warm-up)

- Instant health on kill

- Longer sessions

- Possibly more players per session dependent on map

He further pointed out some of the key changes that are required in Deathmatch, in his opinion. Poach suggested a pistol-only with no armor match, no radar, instant spawn and health/kill, longer sessions, and possibly involving more players. He elaborated on how the long session may work by saying,

"I think the longer sessions should be without a kill limit but just a time limit for those who purely want to use it to warm-up or improve without starting or stopping."

POACH @Poach I think the longer sessions should be without a kill limit but just a time limit for those who purely want to use it to warm-up or improve without starting or stopping. If you agree or have any other input, please reply there is a good chance Riot will see this. plz mr rito. ty. I think the longer sessions should be without a kill limit but just a time limit for those who purely want to use it to warm-up or improve without starting or stopping. If you agree or have any other input, please reply there is a good chance Riot will see this. plz mr rito. ty.

Players leaving the matches in-between can ruin the experience of other players, especially those who play Deathmatch for warm-up. Moreover, Riot Games has always taken the feedback of the community under the account. Hopefully, the publisher will do the needful to bring a better experience for the players in Valorant's Deathmatch mode.

