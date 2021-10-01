Valorant pro Slaze hits back at Riot over her recent suspension in VCT Game Changers North America Series 3

North American Valorant pro Sophia “Slaze'' Ramirez hits back at Riot Games after her suspension from the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers North America Series 3.

Slaze was part of Team Polaris who made it to the Playoffs 24Haven in the Open Qualifier Lower-Bracket. On September 28, Riot barred Slaze from participating in the event after she was accused of account boosting.

Riot later revealed that Slaze had been queued multiple times with a hacker over the last month, leading to her suspension for violating Riot's Competitive ruling. However, Slaze finally broke her silence on the matter and hit back at Riot for the decision.

Polaris @PolarisVAL Due to unforseen circumstances, Slaze has been suspended and will not be participating in this weekend's VCT:GC for her account being associated with boosting. All of us at Polaris do not condone or have had any knowledge of these actions outside of our matches and practice. Due to unforseen circumstances, Slaze has been suspended and will not be participating in this weekend's VCT:GC for her account being associated with boosting. All of us at Polaris do not condone or have had any knowledge of these actions outside of our matches and practice.

Riot slams Slaze for queueing with cheaters multiple times

On September 28, Riot suspended Slaze from participating in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers North America Series 3 Playoffs with Team Polaris as she was accused of account boosting. However, Riot has allowed her team to arrange for a substitute to participate in the event.

However, after completing the investigation, Riot declared that Slaze had been queued multiple times with a cheater in the last 28 days, even after getting a red full-screen notification of a cheater detected in their game. Riot revealed,

"All registered VCT Game Changers competitors are subject to an anti-cheat scan. Slaze’s accounts were flagged for bussing. On September 20th, 2021, Slaze queued with an active cheater for 10 games, winning 8 of them. The cheater was banned for cheating during the 2nd game, sending all players in the game, including Slaze, a red full-screen notification of a cheater detected in their game (the “Red Screen”). Slaze and the cheater logged into different accounts and played 8 more games."

"Further investigation revealed Slaze’s consistency in queuing with a cheater and requeuing with them after receiving the Red Screen. In the past 28 days, Slaze received the Red Screen and requeued with cheaters on multiple occasions, with at least 4 new accounts employed by cheaters after the initial ban."

However, Slaze responded to the ruling and tweeted,

'I’ve never played with someone that’s cheating, i’ve never seen anyone i’ve played with banned for cheating. The guy Ive played with also isn’t banned & asked me to q yesterday so that just doesn’t make sense. He’s not banned and im not banned, so how am i playing with a cheater?'

Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers North America Series 3 is already underway, and Polaris has already substituted Slaze with Kxtieoh for the tournament.

