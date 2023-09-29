Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch India Finals: Schedule, teams, venue, and more

Red Bull Campus Clutch is a Valorant tournament organized by the popular beverage brand Red Bull for university students around the world. It it, players enrolled in any higher education program first take part in a long-drawn regional qualifying stage to advance to the regional finals. Then, the winner represents their region on the global stage of this competition. 2023 marks the third edition of this tournament.

The Indian leg of 2023's Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch kicked off on August 5 and concluded on September 3. Four teams have been shortlisted from this region, who will meet for the regional finals. The winner of this stage will go on to represent the country.

It's worth noting the global phase of this year's event will take place at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, between November 19-24, 2023. This article will offer relevant to the Red Bull Campus Clutch India Final.

When and where will the Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch India Final take place?

Red Bull Campus Clutch India Finals poster (Image via Red Bull)

The final stage of this competition, consisting of the semifinals and the grand finals, will take place from 2:00 pm IST on Monday, October 2, 2023, according to this event's website. However, the poster above suggests this event's last stage will start at 2: 30 pm on the same day.

The event will take place in Pune at the Ballr Club, Mulik Capital, opposite Trump Towers, in the Kalyani Nagar area of that city. This tournament will take place in a LAN environment and will have popular Indian content creators like Rakazone, TbOne, Fa2, Xyaa, Ankit Pant, Darshita, and Capt Price in attendance.

All qualified teams for the Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch India Finals

The following teams emerged out of the grueling qualifiers stage:

Domin8

Hriday Valvani

Anubhav Mishra

Raghav Rathi

Aditya Shrivastava

Lovish Lekhari

McD Cashiers

Daivik Chauhan

Rajiv Satpute

Tanmay Verma

Pranav Kohli

Soumyadeep Dey

Villainous

Saksham Aurangabadkar

Kasif Sayyed

Shravana Kumar Sahoo

Chogyal Bhutia

Gaurang Yadav

Yatagarasu

Amruth Chandran

Abhay Sundar

Vivek Vino

Kouseev Shankar

Rahul AB

One of these teams will represent India at the finals in Istanbul on the same stage where Valorant Champions 2022 took place. In the 2022 version of the event, which took place at Stadium Pacaembú in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Team Villainous represented India and finished in the 33rd-40th slot.

More information about the Red Bull Campus Clutch

Red Bull Campus Clutch is one of the biggest global non-professional tournament circuits in Valorant. It has over 6,000 university students from around the world taking part in its qualifying stage every year. Then, nearly 50 national finalist teams meet face-to-face at the international stage.