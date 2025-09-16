Valorant Replay release date and time for PC and console

While Valorant Replay comes with patch 11.06, it does not launch on all platforms or regions at the same time. The initial release will cover Valorant PC players, but not in the China region. They will get that later in October 2025. Valorant Console will be the last one to receive the Replay system in November 2025.
This article will discuss Valorant Replay's release dates and times (where available) for all platforms and regions, along with countdown timers (wherever applicable).
Valorant PC Replay release date and time
The Valorant PC Replay system launches on September 16 at 9 am PT. Keep a tab on when that is with the attached countdown timer:
The Valorant PC Replay mechanics release in China on October 9, 2025, with patch 11.07b.
Valorant Console Replay release date and time
The Valorant Console Replay system goes live on November 11 at 9 am PT with patch 11.10. The attached countdown timer will help you check when it releases in your own local time:
Valorant Replay: Key points you need to know
You need to know the following salient points for Valorant Replay:
- The Replay system allows you to check and analyze the gameplay of your own matches from the perspective of all ten players and a third-person free-moving camera.
- You can change the speed of the replay, tinker with whether you can see Agent outlines, and follow projectile abilities.
- You can time-jump to anywhere on the timeline.
- You can not watch other people's replays or share your own.
- Valorant replays do not include text or voice chat.
- Valorant replays are not available for Custom games.
Check out our Valorant Replay ultimate guide to learn more.