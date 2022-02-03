Valorant to reportedly receive "Act Point System" to reward players with points for daily progression

Valorant is expected to get a new "Act Point System" soon, in a bid to reward players' in-game progression and wins.

Riot Games has kept their 5v5 tactical shooter game engaging with in-game events, cosmetics and different rewards. From providing ranks in competitive game modes to rewarding their progression through the Account Leveling System, they have brought in several features to motivate the players and keep the game engaging.

> You will be able to earn boxes from wins or a logging in daily.

Recently, popular Valorant dataminer Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter) discovered a new system which might hit the game in the future. He posted a picture portraying how the system might function, with some more details.

Under the Act Point System, players will receive a box after a win or daily login. After unlocking the boxes, they could potentially get some Act Points to award their progression.

Valorant’s Act Points System might provide daily rewards to players

The Act Points System will reward players' progression and time invested in the game. This will motivate players to engage more with the game and earn their loyalty. The system will reward the in-game progression of the players with daily boxes comprising of hidden rewards.

The dataminer first reported the system back in December 2021, wherein he found string files indicating the new in-game feature. The files mentioned "bonus win boxes" and "daily bonus."

> A Daily Ticket will be added to the game.

> Match Boxes: Rewards for playing Matches and Bonus boxes are awarded for winning.

> This will also have a credit system.



(image provided for context)

It is yet to be discovered how this system would function. This might work similar to the previous Account Leveling System introduced in Patch 3.0, by providing Account Levels to players based on their daily progression and Account Points earned through match wins.

However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Riot Games has revealed no official information about bringing such a system to the game. If this datamined information is true, however, players will soon start receiving exciting rewards by winning matches and logging in daily.

