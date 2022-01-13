Valorant's latest Agent Neon will be enabled in VCT events only in select regions

Neon is the latest Duelist agent in Valorant who is ready to take on battles with her lightning-fast speed and powerful electricity-based abilities.

It is known that new agents are usually not made available in VCT initially, since everyone is unfamiliar with the agent. However, an exception has been made for Neon and she will be allowed in some selective qualifier tournaments.

The decision is indeed interesting, as the new agent has just come out and it is unsure if she will receive any buff or nerf in her initial stage. With the official statement given by VCT, this article will discuss the decision taken by Riot Games for Valorant Champions Tour.

Neon will be allowed in Valorant Champions Tour Qualifiers for selective regions

Since Neon got added to the game just yesterday, it is natural players will be unfamiliar with how the agent works. To keep things fair, Riot Games will be disabling Neon for these regions: EMEA, BR, LATAM, and SEA. This has been done because those region's qualifiers start before January 25 and players will not get enough time to practice with the new agent.

On the other hand, regions like NA, KR and JP will have Neon enabled for VCT Qualifiers as their series starts after January 25. Which gives the players of these regions approximately two weeks to practice with the new Valorant agent and get accustomed to her.

Since the agent will be enabled pretty early, it would be interesting to see how it plays out. Not only that, but Chamber will also be available in the qualifiers for the first time, who is one of the strongest Sentinel agents in Valorant as of now.

Also, Jett will probably see some low picks during the VCT Qualifiers in NA, KR, and JP, as Neon has already proven to be a better Duelist than her. However, it is just an assumption, and all will be in front of viewer’s eyes when VCT Qualifiers happen for these regions.

