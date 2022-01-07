Valorant’s latest Duelist, Neon: Launch date and time for all regions

After months, Valorant is finally getting another Duelist Agent ready to zap her way to victory. Neon is the 18th Agent to be officially added to the game and players are eager to try her out on the field.

And fans don’t have to wait much longer, as the new agent will be arriving with Valorant’s next Episode 4 Act 1 update titled “Disruption.” The new update will also have a new Battlepass consisting of various cosmetics and an exclusive weapon bundle.

Considering all the new additions coming to Valorant, the only question that many will ask is: when? This article will provide the launch date and time for every region around the world.

When is Neon expected in Valorant?

Valorant’s Episode 4 Act 1 update will be arriving officially on January 11, 2022, on the main servers. The time will vary from region to region and here are the expected times for each region:

United States: January 11, 2022, at 16:30 (4:30 PM).

United Kingdom: January 11, 2022, at 21:30 (9:30 PM).

Japan: January 12, 2022, at 6:30 (6:30 AM).

India: January 12, 2022, at 3:00 (3:00 AM).

Brazil: January 11, 2022, at 18:30 (6:30 PM).

Note that these are expected timings and are subject to change in case of any delay from Riot Games’ side, in which case, there will be an announcement made beforehand. Regardless, fans will surely be getting their hands on Neon next week.

There has been plenty of excitement surrounding Neon since July 2021, and players are still thrilled about yesterday's agent reveal which showed off her abilities. Fans are also eager to dig further into Neon's backstory, which will be revealed gradually in the future and make her a valuable part of the Valorant Protocol.

