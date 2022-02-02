Valorant's Lunar Celebration Event: A look at all battlepass tier rewards

Valorant is set to drop a new event to celebrate the Lunar New Year with the arrival of patch 4.02 tomorrow. With the new patch in the game, developers are ready to come up with some exciting things in the game as well.

The Lunar Celebration Event battlepass will be available in the game from tomorrow. The Event Pass is filled with some exciting items, and players can collect the items for free.

Valorant's Lunar Celebration Event Pass will be available in the game for just 15 days

With every new event and patch, developers have come up with unique items and rewards to make the game more attractive. All of these items are designed with some unique ideas as well.

The Lunar New Year starts on February 1 every year. With the introduction of patch 4.02, developers have also decided to celebrate the occasion in the game. Players will receive a new weapon skin bundle called Tigris in the Store. Players need to spend their Valorant Points (VP) to avail the items from the bundle.

Apart from having a new weapon skin bundle, players can also participate in the Lunar Celebration Event Pass and grind through the battlepass to claim unique items for free.

The battlepass has seven different tiers with exciting spray, player cards, and other items. Here are all the tier rewards for the battlepass:

Tier 1: Tiger Title

Tiger Title Tier 2: Lucky Tiger Spray

Lucky Tiger Spray Tier 3: 10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points Tier 4: Fortune Title

Fortune Title Tier 5: Happy Dumpling Buddy

Happy Dumpling Buddy Tier 6: 10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points Tier 7: Wishing You Happiness Player Card

Players can unlock all these items from the Lunar Celebration Event Pass for free by gathering XP and grinding tiers. The event will begin with the new update in the game tomorrow. The event will continue until February 15. Hence, players have ample time to grind through the pass and collect the items.

