Valorant's Lunar Celebration Event: How much XP does it take to complete battlepass

Valorant's Lunar Celebration Event Pass arrives with the Patch 4.02 update, consisting of 'Year of the Tiger' themed in-game rewards, to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year is held on February 1, and Riot Games has taken this opportunity to celebrate the Chinese culture and festival. Developers have previously honoured other cultures by bringing in-game cosmetics like Mexico's 'Day of the Dead' themed Nunca Olvidados weapon skin.

Valorant has also received seasonal battlepass like the YR1 Event Pass to celebrate the game's one-year completion and the Riot X Arcane Event Pass to release the animated show, Arcane, based on the League of Legends universe. Similarly, the Lunar Celebration Event Pass is a seasonal battlepass with free in-game rewards for players to honour the prestigious Chinese festival.

How much XP does it require to finish Valorant's Lunar Celebration Event Pass?

The Lunar Celebration Event Pass is a 7-Tier long seasonal battlepass that would last for 15 days. It is likely to expire by February 15, 2022.

To complete the entire battlepass, players need to get a total of 63,000 XP. Below is the division of the XP required to finish each tier in the Lunar Celebration Event Pass:

Tiger Title - 6,000 XP Luck Tiger Spray - 7,000 XP 10 Radianite Points - 8,000 XP Fortune Title - 9,000 XP Happy Dumpling Buddy - 10,000 XP 10 Radianite Points - 11,000 XP Wishing You Happiness Card - 12,000 XP

One of the easiest ways to finish off the battlepass faster is to earn as much XP as possible. To do so, players can complete their weekly challenges and daily missions.

Along with the Lunar Celebration Event Pass, Valorant will also receive a new Tigris skin bundle with a 'Tiger of the Year' theme. The skin line will also appear in the store this week. Players can go and buy weapon skins in exchange for VPs.

Nevertheless, players can keep grinding the game and earn XPs to get all the free rewards in the battlepass until it expires.

