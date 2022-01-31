Valorant introduces new Tigris skin bundle and Lunar Celebration Event Pass to celebrate Lunar New Year

Valorant brings a new weapon skin bundle, Tigris, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year Event.

Riot Games recently dropped the trailer for the upcoming skin line, Tigris, which will arrive with a free Lunar Celebration Event Pass. It celebrates the Chinese New Year of the Tiger on February 1. Developers have taken this opportunity to celebrate Chinese culture with a seasonal battlepass consisting of different in-game rewards like sprays, gun buddies, player cards and more.

Previously, Riot Games have celebrated the culture and festivals of other regions of the world by bringing in-game cosmetics based on them, as they did for Mexico's 'Day of the Dead' themed Nunca Olvidados skin line.

Valorant's new skin line celebrates Chinese New Year of the Tiger with new skinline and seasonal battlepass

Valorant's new Tigris skin bundle will launch this week for 2022's Chinese New Year, celebrating the Year of the Tiger. It will consist of skins for five weapons, comprising of:

Tigris Shorty

Tigris Spectre

Tigris Phantom

Tigris Operator

Tigris Melee

The skin is developed with royal black and red textures, with a fine gold shine. Tigris also features a melee that looks similar to a Dao sword, traditionally used in China.

Riot Games has yet to reveal any other details about the new skin bundle, including its official release date, price and finishers. However, it is likely to drop on the day of the Lunar New Year itself. It might arrive as soon as Protocol 781-A expires in stores, February 2, 2022.

Alongside that, Valorant players will also receive a seasonal free Lunar Celebration Event Pass similar to the developers released for the game's YR1 celebration and Arcane launch.

Players can quickly grind the game and earn XPs to finish the battlepass and unlock the free rewards. The battlepass features a gun buddy, a tiger spray, and a player card portraying Sage, Neon and Jett having a feast.

Riot Games has brought different cultural representation into the game through various means like Agents' ethnicity, maps and weapon skins. Nevertheless, other details about the skin bundle will be revealed soon by Riot Games.

