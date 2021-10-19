Valorant's new Day of the Dead themed Nunca Olvidados skin bundle: Release date, price and more

Valorant's new skin bundle, Nunca Olvidados, is all set to drop along with the upcoming patch 3.08 update on October 20, 2021.

The new skin bundle, Nunca Olvidados, is inspired by the Mexican traditional celebration, Día de Los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. It consists of colorful illustrations of skulls and marigolds, which symbolizes the Mexican cultural event to remember the deceased.

Everything to know about the new Valorant Nunca Olvidados skin bundle

Valorant players will receive a new skin line from a real-life theme, Nunca Olvidados, inspired by a Mexican cultural celebration, Day of the Dead. The skinline comes in vibrant colours and textures, which resemble the esthetics of the event.

Valorant Nunca Olvidados skin bundle Details

The new Nunca Olvidados skin bundle consists of five weapon skins, including four gun skins and the new Catrina melee skin, inspired by the Day of the Dead. Here is the list of items present in the new Valorant skin line:

Vandal

Catrina melee

Frenzy

Ares

Bulldog

The bundle will also consist of a player card portraying Reyna in a traditional Mexican Day of the Dead costume and face paint.

Variants

The Nunca Olvidados skin bundle comes in two variations - Day and Night. The Day variant has a lighter shade, designed with blue, orange and red colors, whereas, the Night variant has a darker shade with blue and purple colored textures.

The color of the weapon skins of both guns and melee weapon will change depending on the location and the lighting of that place in the map.

Price

The new Valorant skin bundle, Nunca Olvidados, is a Deluxe skin tier which makes the entire bundle cost 5,100 VP (Valorant Points). Players can go to the Valorant store to buy the VPs in exchange for real-life currency and purchase the skin bundle with it. If players don't want to purchase the entire bundle, they can buy the weapon skin individually as well.

Nunca Olvidados will replace the RGX 11Z PRO skin bundle in the Valorant store after Patch 3.08.

