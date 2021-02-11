Valorant's Night Market is back again with a lot of changes

Valorant is bringing back the Night Market with lots of changes based on player feedback.

The Night Market was launched with patch 1.14 and was introduced to offer discounts on weapons skins for a limited time. Unfortunately, it ran into hot water relatively soon.

While players were interested in the idea, the execution left a lot to be desired. Based on the feedback received, Valorant promised to revamp the Night Market.

After a recent tease, publishers officially unveiled the new Night Market. With a balanced drop rate and improved discount system, Riot Games aims to improve the market. Players are interested and cautiously optimistic about the new market.

What is the Valorant Night Market?

Valorant’s wide variety of weapon cosmetic skins is something to be marvelled at. The weapon skin is purchasable from the in-game store, either as part of a bundle or as an individual skin.

With patch 1.14, Valorant introduced a new storefront option called Night Market. It offers discounts on a selection of six weapon skins for a limited time. The options are randomized, and options vary for every player.

However, the randomized aspect led to unforeseen consequences. The Night Market selection for each player not only varied by skin choices but also by quality. While some players were happy with the selection of weapon skins they were offered, many others felt differently. Some players were disappointed and enraged to be shown coats of lower quality or those that were pre-owned.

I think my VALORANT Night Market offers are some of the worst offers I've seen lol. All I wanted was a sovereign or prism ghost or even a discounted melee 🥺 Why the heck did I get three convex items?! pic.twitter.com/qi2gVgHMu6 — Kim | Bubbles (@bubbles_kimr) December 11, 2020

@PlayVALORANT are you guys joking? Night market fucking sucks. Both for me and my girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/au1UcjvEwk — Saif Shalan (@SaifShalan2) December 11, 2020

Valorant weapon skins can be categorized into five varieties - Select Edition, Deluxe Edition, Premium Edition, Ultra Edition, and Exclusive Edition. Each has a different price.

The new Valorant Night Market

Valorant recently teased a new version of Night Market by using emojis. Players were intrigued and cautiously optimistic about the new market. Valorant announced this market update along with improvements to rebalance the discount and the skins offered.

Night. Market is back!



You never know what will be on offer at Night. Market, and weapon vendors rarely offer the same prices twice. The dealers at Night. Market will cater their deals exclusively to you. Press your luck via the in-game store tab now. pic.twitter.com/Bhv8egVF5B — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 11, 2021

The first major improvement is that players will be offered at least two Premium Edition weapon skins unless they own all the Premium Edition skins.

The second significant change ensures that the players won’t be offered more than two weapon skins of the same weapon.

If you don't own every PE, you'll get at least 2 PEs in your pool.



You won't get more than 2 of the same weapon.



If either of the above would result in you getting less than 6 offers, you will receive up to 6 offers from what's available to you. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 11, 2021

If the above two lead to a player being offered less than six skins, the player will be offered a selection from what is available.

The new Night Market is scheduled to be available from 23rd February, 2021.

These changes do seem to be a step towards the right direction and have gotten the players talking. How much of an improvement it is over its predecessor will be determined after the 23rd of the month.