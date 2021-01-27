Valorant’s top leaderboard player DOINKMACHINE97 is actually former Overwatch pro Poiz

Ever since the North American leaderboards were first announced back in October, the Valorant community was quite curious to find out who the player DOINKMACHINE97 was.

NA Ranked leaderboard is here. pic.twitter.com/vobLUh46GI — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 20, 2020

In the subsequent months, his name has popped up several times, and the in-game username was there in the top 500 every time the leaderboards were announced for the region.

So naturally, Valorant fans were out with their detective goggles on to find out who this mysterious player actually was.

And as fate would have it, Riot themselves released the identity of the mystery players, and it was none other than the former Overwatch player Michael "Poiz" Possis.

In their recent Formation Stories, the Valorant devs revealed that DOINKMACHINE97 is actually Poiz’s alternate account. The former Overwatch player wants to seek a professional career in Riot’s shooter and wants to see himself in a tier-one roster, possibly ahead of the Champions Tour.

Poiz is looking to go pro in Valorant

read if you want to learn more about me!😄 https://t.co/WihAjc3EgG — poiz (@poizFPS) January 26, 2021

In the Formation Stories interview, Poiz opened up about why he wants to make the professional switch to Valorant.

He said:

“VALORANT caught my eye because it was kinda similar to Overwatch with their characters, but it took on more of an aim-intensive style, which really attracted me because I played hitscan. I decided it would be a good switch, and I ended up loving VALORANT.”

Poiz has been playing Valorant ever since the closed beta launch of the game, and he is primarily a Jett main who wants to climb to the top of the ranked ladder.

"I go in first. Entry fragger, I'd say. Sometimes I also OP because I'm a Jett player. It depends. If you're playing Jett, you kind of have to do that."

He said that much of his gameplay inspirations came from the former Cloud9 Valorant pro, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, and hopes to get signed up by a top tier org just like him.

Poiz has incredible skills when it comes to clicking heads in Valorant, and any team will be lucky to draft him to their side.