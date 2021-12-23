Valorant’s upcoming agent codenamed “Sprinter” might be the fastest in the game

Valorant is well-known for its unique take on the entire first-person shooter genre with its twist on the already existing environment.

One of the key features that Valorant has incorporated into their FPS game is the MOBA elements or mechanics to bring interesting gameplay opportunities to its players.

All these special elements are brought through in-game characters called agents who can help the team out. These agents are classified into four groups or classes: Duelist, Initiator, Sentinel, and Controller.

With the nearing of Valorant’s next Act, leaks have already started to surface regarding the new agent that will join the roster of playable characters.

All about Valorant’s next agent coming with Episode 3 Act 4

Earlier, Valorant Champions Tour 2021 started a massive discussion about the Valorant’s next agent when Riot Games dropped a teaser with the new agent’s voice lines. The lore community deep-dived into those voice lines and found some interesting facts, like the agent is from the Philippines and has electricity-based powers.

Cynprel - VALORANT Lore @cynprel



Another teaser for our next Agent came at us during today's



Quick notes:

- VP-19 hails from Manila, Philippines

- She is a Radiant, her powers deal with electricity

- She plays a role in the Alpha-Omega Bridge



| #VALORANT 🔻Agent 19 Teaser🔻Another teaser for our next Agent came at us during today's #VALORANT Champions broadcast!Quick notes:- VP-19 hails from Manila, Philippines- She is a Radiant, her powers deal with electricity- She plays a role in the Alpha-Omega Bridge 🔻Agent 19 Teaser🔻Another teaser for our next Agent came at us during today's #VALORANTChampions broadcast!Quick notes:- VP-19 hails from Manila, Philippines- She is a Radiant, her powers deal with electricity- She plays a role in the Alpha-Omega Bridge| #VALORANT https://t.co/SajJ9eftpN

Recently, ValorLeaks shared new information about the new agent on Twitter. His leaks suggest that the agent would “outpace” everyone in Valorant and is capable of taking fights easily. The notion concerning lightning powers has also been proven by looking at the attached illustration with the tweet.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



- Kicking off next year is an Agent who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight. Next Agent Teaser | #VALORANT - Kicking off next year is an Agent who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight. Next Agent Teaser | #VALORANT - Kicking off next year is an Agent who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight. https://t.co/HsbfZm9wCE

Furthermore, the new agent's codename is "Sprinter," providing validity to the concept that the agent's skill is focused on speed.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks Some Details:

Female from the Philippines. The image had the name "Bilis" which means speed in Tagalog. This is most likely the agent code-named "Sprinter". Some Details:Female from the Philippines. The image had the name "Bilis" which means speed in Tagalog. This is most likely the agent code-named "Sprinter".

Some fans have made witty remarks regarding the illustration mentioned above by calling the new agent “Sonic The Hedgehog.” It's natural to assume that way, given that the new agent's illustration artworks depict lightning coming from her shoes and her ability to move quickly.

The agent's overall effect on Valorant is unknown. However, it would be interesting to see another Duelist who has movement-based abilities.

