Valorant’s upcoming agent codenamed “Sprinter” might be the fastest in the game

Valorant is well-known for its unique take on the entire first-person shooter genre with its twist on the already existing environment.
One of the key features that Valorant has incorporated into their FPS game is the MOBA elements or mechanics to bring interesting gameplay opportunities to its players.
All these special elements are brought through in-game characters called agents who can help the team out. These agents are classified into four groups or classes: Duelist, Initiator, Sentinel, and Controller.
With the nearing of Valorant’s next Act, leaks have already started to surface regarding the new agent that will join the roster of playable characters.
All about Valorant’s next agent coming with Episode 3 Act 4
Earlier, Valorant Champions Tour 2021 started a massive discussion about the Valorant’s next agent when Riot Games dropped a teaser with the new agent’s voice lines. The lore community deep-dived into those voice lines and found some interesting facts, like the agent is from the Philippines and has electricity-based powers.
Recently, ValorLeaks shared new information about the new agent on Twitter. His leaks suggest that the agent would “outpace” everyone in Valorant and is capable of taking fights easily. The notion concerning lightning powers has also been proven by looking at the attached illustration with the tweet.
Furthermore, the new agent's codename is "Sprinter," providing validity to the concept that the agent's skill is focused on speed.
Some fans have made witty remarks regarding the illustration mentioned above by calling the new agent “Sonic The Hedgehog.” It's natural to assume that way, given that the new agent's illustration artworks depict lightning coming from her shoes and her ability to move quickly.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The agent's overall effect on Valorant is unknown. However, it would be interesting to see another Duelist who has movement-based abilities.