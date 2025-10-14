  • home icon
Valorant Season 25 Act 6 start date and time for all regions

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 14, 2025 10:06 GMT
Valorant Season 25 Act 6 release date and time
Valorant Season 25 Act 6 release date and time (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Season 25 Act 6 starts on October 15, 2025, in North and South America, and on October 16, 2025, in Asia and the EMEA. This phase will be marked by the application of the Patch 11.08 changes to the game, which brings a lot of utility adjustments to the title.

This article covers the start date and time of Valorant Season 25 Act 6 in different regions of the world.

When does Valorant Season 25 Act 6 start on different servers around the world?

Season 25 Act 6 is the final phase of Valorant for 2025 and will be released at 6 am PDT on October 15, 2025, in the Americas. The same update will be available on Asian and EMEA servers at 2 pm PDT and 8 pm PDT, respectively, on the same day.

Riot Games dashboard has mentioned the timings (Image via Riot Games)
Riot Games dashboard has mentioned the timings (Image via Riot Games)

Here's a breakdown of the Valorant Season 25 Act 6 release dates and times converted to local times:

  • US (West): 6 am PT (October 15, 2025)
  • US (East): 9 am ET (October 15, 2025)
  • Brazil: 10 am UTC-3 (October 15, 2025)
  • UK: 4 am BST (October 16, 2025)
  • Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 5 am CEST (October 16, 2025)
  • India: 2:30 am IST (October 16, 2025)
  • Singapore: 5:30 am UTC+8 (October 16, 2025)
  • China (Beijing): 5 am CST (October 16, 2025) [tentative]
  • Korea and Japan: 6 am KST/JST (October 16, 2025)

Game servers are taken down at the aforementioned timings for scheduled maintenance. As a result, you won't be able to jump right into the action of Season 25 Act 6. The process takes approximately two hours.

What to expect from Valorant Season 25 Act 6

Season 25 Act 6 of Valorant will bring changes to Pearl and Abyss. Apart from this, the entire utility system (across all Agent classes) is being altered to make the game feel more gunplay-centric.

Some of the changes that have been mentioned by the developers are:

  • Rechargeable utility will take longer before it can be reused.
  • Breakable utility will be easier to break.
  • High-coverage ultimates will cover less area.
  • Flash durations will be more uniform across the board.

You will find more specific details about these changes when Patch 11.08 is out. Veto, the latest Sentinel Agent, is already out.

