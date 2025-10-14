Valorant Season 25 Act 6 start date and time for all regions

Valorant Season 25 Act 6 starts on October 15, 2025, in North and South America, and on October 16, 2025, in Asia and the EMEA. This phase will be marked by the application of the Patch 11.08 changes to the game, which brings a lot of utility adjustments to the title.

Ad

This article covers the start date and time of Valorant Season 25 Act 6 in different regions of the world.

When does Valorant Season 25 Act 6 start on different servers around the world?

Season 25 Act 6 is the final phase of Valorant for 2025 and will be released at 6 am PDT on October 15, 2025, in the Americas. The same update will be available on Asian and EMEA servers at 2 pm PDT and 8 pm PDT, respectively, on the same day.

Ad

Trending

Riot Games dashboard has mentioned the timings (Image via Riot Games)

Here's a breakdown of the Valorant Season 25 Act 6 release dates and times converted to local times:

Ad

US (West): 6 am PT (October 15, 2025)

6 am PT (October 15, 2025) US (East): 9 am ET (October 15, 2025)

9 am ET (October 15, 2025) Brazil: 10 am UTC-3 (October 15, 2025)

10 am UTC-3 (October 15, 2025) UK: 4 am BST (October 16, 2025)

4 am BST (October 16, 2025) Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 5 am CEST (October 16, 2025)

5 am CEST (October 16, 2025) India: 2:30 am IST (October 16, 2025)

2:30 am IST (October 16, 2025) Singapore: 5:30 am UTC+8 (October 16, 2025)

5:30 am UTC+8 (October 16, 2025) China (Beijing): 5 am CST (October 16, 2025) [tentative]

5 am CST (October 16, 2025) [tentative] Korea and Japan: 6 am KST/JST (October 16, 2025)

Game servers are taken down at the aforementioned timings for scheduled maintenance. As a result, you won't be able to jump right into the action of Season 25 Act 6. The process takes approximately two hours.

Ad

What to expect from Valorant Season 25 Act 6

Season 25 Act 6 of Valorant will bring changes to Pearl and Abyss. Apart from this, the entire utility system (across all Agent classes) is being altered to make the game feel more gunplay-centric.

Some of the changes that have been mentioned by the developers are:

Rechargeable utility will take longer before it can be reused.

Breakable utility will be easier to break.

High-coverage ultimates will cover less area.

Flash durations will be more uniform across the board.

You will find more specific details about these changes when Patch 11.08 is out. Veto, the latest Sentinel Agent, is already out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More