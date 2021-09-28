Valorant server schedule maintenance for Brazil, NA, LATAM: What we know so far

Valorant’s ranked queue and voice chat are currently undergoing maintenance for Brazil, North America, and the Latin American region. As a result, Valorant players will not be able to participate in the ranked matchmaking queue for the duration of the maintenance. Players may also encounter brief disconnects from the voice chat.

Server maintenance is part and parcel of any online multiplayer game. Riot Games’ Valorant is no exception in that regard. Especially with a huge player base playing the game regularly, ensuring healthy servers is of utmost importance.

Ranked queue and voice chat currently unavailable in Brazil, NA, LATAM Valorant servers

The ranked matchmaking queue in Valorant in the Brazil, NA, LATAM regions is unavailable as Riot Games is currently working on an update to the voice service.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Here's your notice that Competitive queue is going down for NA/LATAM/BR for two hours tomorrow, from 4am–6am PT, for an update to our voice service. Here's your notice that Competitive queue is going down for NA/LATAM/BR for two hours tomorrow, from 4am–6am PT, for an update to our voice service.

Voice communication is an inseparable part of competitive gameplay in Valorant. That’s why it is only natural that ranked matchmaking is not feasible due to the disruption in voice chat.

Riot Games has not mentioned any definite time when ranked matchmaking in the said regions will be reinstated. Judging from similar previous updates, it can take four to eight hours.

Valorant has servers across six regions of the world:

Asia Pacific

Brazil

Europe

Korea

Latin America

North America

Valorant also has a Public Beta Environment (PBE) server, although it is not available at the moment.

When it comes to checking the server status, Valorant players can navigate to Riot Game’s official web page, where they announce any such disruptions beforehand. In this regard, the developers at Riot Games are very communicative.

Toxic @Toxic482 @PlayVALORANT Hey, any updates? Way past 6 am PT @PlayVALORANT Hey, any updates? Way past 6 am PT

Although the initial duration for the maintenance was only two hours, it still is not up at the time of writing this article, which is five hours past the onset of the maintenance. However, with any infrastructural changes like this, it is not out of the norm that the operations take more time than initially expected.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar