Valorant: Shroud, Sean Gares, n0thing and FREAKAZOiD discuss how Riot is leagues ahead of Valve with VCT Masters Reykjavik

The enduring debate about Valorant replacing CS:GO has spanned over a year with no concrete answers. Fans, experts, and professional players avoided the question until a LAN tournament was organized for Valorant. That would definitely set a benchmark for comparison with CS:GO, or so they thought.

However, Riot Games asserted their dominance in the LAN esports circuit with VCT Master 2 and one cannot compare it with regular CS:GO Masters/LAN tournaments.

Shroud, one of the partners for the VCT Masters 2 broadcast, was live on Twitch with his C9 teammates Sean Gares, Ryan "FREAKAZOiD" Abadir, and Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert.

The stream was a walk down memory lane for CS:GO fans, as these former pros explained how the competition has evolved. To match that intensity, Riot Games have done everything in their power to secure a successful start to Valorant's journey on LAN.

The former CS:GO pros highlighted some of the distinct features which were different in Riot's LAN tournaments. Even without the presence of fans in the arena, the contrast between Riot's well-organized VCT Masters and Valve's CS:GO Majors was quite apparent.

Valorant: Former Cloud9 pros discuss how Riot Games have perfected the art of organizing LAN tournaments in 2021

Across all streams, #VALORANTMasters peaked at 747,053 viewers yesterday.



Here are the top matches so far (via @EsportsCharts) pic.twitter.com/jT9wBvJvD3 — Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) May 26, 2021

Riot Games are currently hosting the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík, and it is turning out to be a spectacle. In terms of Twitch viewership, the tournament has reached well over 700,000 concurrent watches on day 2. This was the perfect start Valorant needed to establish its presence in LAN esports.

The former CS:GO pros discussed how Riot Games have the right ingredients for success with Valorant finally coming to LAN. The VCT Masters Reykjavík will serve as a benchmark for all LAN tournaments after the COVID crisis. As hosts, Riot has not only ensured utmost safety for their pro players, but also made sure that the tournament is conducted with great panache.

Keep in mind that this is one of the first post-COVID LAN tournaments where Riot Games displayed sheer adeptness with space management, broadcast quality, efficient technical administration, and seamless transitions.

Shroud, impressed with the level of attention Riot put behind the tournament, remarked that it was much different from his CS:GO days. He mentioned how players had to sit close to each other with very little space to move.

Shroud: "I had to play with the keyboard on my lap at a tournament before."

Sean Gares pointed out how Riot Games are doing a great job with the first Valorant LAN tournament. He mentioned that all the matches are starting on time and how this is different from CS:GO tournaments during his time.

Sean Gares stated: "One stage, one grouping of computers and it's just bang bang! No worries about Na'Vi smoking 18 packs of cigarettes and 3 hours late for their match, none of that."

Incidentally, this discussion started during the Sentinels vs Vikings match, and all the former pros unanimously predicted a 2-0 victory for the North American side. Their conversation highlighted some of the major differences between the EU's competitive circuit and NA's pro rosters.

Valorant as a game has changed things in every region, and while some are still adapting to this change, others have mastered the transition. Shroud pointed out that the most mechanically gifted players from the EU are still on the competitive CS:GO circuit.

It is important to note that CS:GO will also return to LAN with PGL Major Stockholm starting on October 2021. Any comparisons between the two leading FPS tactical shooter titles can commence right after.

I agree on that, but it's a terrible business plan. Csgo needs to evolve (slightly) if it wants to remain as the king of fps. Let's see if valorant success force that — Tascioni (@Tascioni1) May 27, 2021

This discussion amongst former CS:GO pros has answered several questions for esports fans who were doubtful of Valorant's impact at LAN tournaments. It has put the game's popularity into perspective and has established a status for future tournaments.

All this was done without having fans in the arena, which raises the next big question: Will future Valorant LAN tournaments overshadow the popularity of live CS:GO competitions? Only time will tell.