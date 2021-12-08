Valorant Snowfall Collection: Price, Release Date and more

Riot has had a stellar year with Valorant in regards to cosmetic bundles and weapon skins in-game. Unique bundles with zesty VFX and imaginative animation have been released over the year; borne out of events and collaborations like Riot X Arcane and Zedd.

Currently, the Champions 2021 Collection bundle is available in the in-game shop. It is an exclusive set created for the ongoing Valorant Champions 2021. The bundle will only be available until the conclusion of the tournament and will not return to the shop or the night market in the future.

With the Valorant Champions 2021 ending in less than a week, it has now been reported that the next weapon bundle will be a winter-themed skin. Here's a look at the details about the set.

Price and launch date of Snowfall Collection bundle for Valorant players

The Snowfall Collection bundle shares a similar tone to last year's Winterwunderland Collection that came out around December. Like that bundle, Snowfall will likely also be a Deluxe-tiered set.

The new collection will include the following weapons:

Ares

Phantom

Judge

Classic

Wand (Melee)

The Phantom rifle featured in last year's winter themed bundle as well. The melee weapon skin looks like an interesting addition to the game for Christmas. The Snowfall Collection will also be bringing a new snowy themed buddy for players to attach to their guns.

The likely price tags for each of these skins will be as follows:

Ares - 1275 Valorant Points (VP)

Phantom - 1275 VP

Judge - 1275 VP

Classic - 1275 VP

Wand - 2550 VP

The whole bundle will probably cost 5100 Valorant Points. The Snowfall Collection Bundle is likely to come out by December 15 and will replace the Champions 2021 Collection set in the in-game shop.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider