Valorant store guide: How does the in-game shop work in Riot's shooter?

Valorant has its own in-game store where players can purchase weapon skins and cosmetics to make the game feel more personalized. Players have the full freedom to use these cosmetics to customize their look while still having fun with the game.

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter game that combines aspects of MOBAs with average shooter mechanics to create a fresh gaming experience. The store offers a wide range of in-game cosmetics, from weapon skin to gun buddies.

However, for many players, it can be daunting to figure all this out at first glance. This article provides an in-depth guide on how Valorant’s in-game store functions.

How does the in-game store function in Valorant?

The first and foremost thing to know about the in-game store is the fact that the market has its very own currency system called Valorant Points. They can be purchased with real-world credits and be used to purchase cosmetics or receive refunds in the future.

The store's main page works in a unique way. When a collection arrives on Valorant, it usually stays until another one replaces it with a new patch. If a player is interested in buying a skin from a collection, they need to do it before it appears on the individual skins list.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Click, clack, POW! Gear up with Radiant Crisis 001 and illustrate your winning plays. New shipment available as part of Patch 3.09. Click, clack, POW! Gear up with Radiant Crisis 001 and illustrate your winning plays. New shipment available as part of Patch 3.09. https://t.co/h8zrVd2SPf

To know when and which new skins will be arriving in Valorant, players can check up on the patch notes released every two weeks prior to an update.

As for individual skins, they rotate every 24 hours. Put simply, that means new skins are available to purchase after every 24-hour rotation and there's a low chance of repetition as the system is random.

One more thing to note about individual skin rotations is that it is different for everyone. So, if player one gets four different skins on their store, it might not be what's presented for player two.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee