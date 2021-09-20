Valorant system requirements: What specification do you need to run the game smoothly

Everyone knows that almost all modern-day games require a huge specification in order to play them smoothly. However, for Valorant, the story isn’t the same as for other shooter games.

When compared to other competitive shooter games, Valorant is fairly new as it came out back on June 2, 2020. Ever since its release last year, however, the game has risen in popularity and reached a monthly player base of 14 million players on average. The game is so popular in 2021, that it is still attracting new players daily.

The biggest doubt any new player comes up with before installing a game are the requirements needed for it to run on their system.

System requirements for running Valorant

Riot Games, when developing Valorant, made sure that the game runs on the lowest of the lowest specification PCs. The development team behind Valorant spent a lot of time to make the game optimized enough for every type of PC.

When breaking down the requirements for any PC games, they are sub-grouped into three parts: minimum, recommended, and high-end specifications. All of these groups are created to give players an idea of how much system resources the game requires.

Below are all the specs requirements needed to play Valorant:

Minimum specification (for running Valorant at 30 FPS)

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400/ Athlon 200GE

Intel Core 2 Duo E8400/ Athlon 200GE GPU: Intel HD 4000/ AMD Radeon R5 200

Intel HD 4000/ AMD Radeon R5 200 VRAM: 1 GB

1 GB RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 20 GB

20 GB OS: Windows 7,8,10 and 11(beta). (64-bit)

Recommended specification (for running Valorant at 60 FPS)

CPU: Intel i3-4150/ Ryzen 3 1200

Intel i3-4150/ Ryzen 3 1200 GPU: Nvidia Geforce GT 730/ AMD Radeon R7 240

Nvidia Geforce GT 730/ AMD Radeon R7 240 VRAM: 1 GB

1 GB RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 20 GB

20 GB OS: Windows 7,8,10 and 11(beta). (64-bit)

High-end specification (for running Valorant at 144+ FPS)

CPU: Intel i5-9400F/ Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel i5-9400F/ Ryzen 5 2600X GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050Ti/ AMD Radeon R7 370

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050Ti/ AMD Radeon R7 370 VRAM: 1 GB

1 GB RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 20 GB

20 GB OS: Windows 7,8,10 and 11(beta). (64-bit)

All the above-mentioned specifications are given to players so they get an idea of how many FPS they will get when playing Valorant on their system.

Edited by R. Elahi