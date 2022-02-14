Valorant Takeover leaks suggest music video featuring Jett: What can be expected from it?

Valorant has always been meticulous in laying out the universe of the game. While providing various cinematics, Valorant ensures the players receive a wholesome experience that helps them connect with the game.

Riot Games makes leaves no stone unturned to make the universe immersive at any opportunity. Currently, the brains behind the game are doing the same through their brand new Takeover campaign featuring various agents.

The next agent in line for Takeover will likely be Jett, who is set to arrive with a new music video. The Takeover should also come with new information on the agent, which has happened in the past with other agents as well.

Jett will be featured in the next Valorant Takeover with a music video

Takeover is a fun campaign of Riot Games with an aim to give players a more immersive experience within the lore. The campaign mainly deals with agents’ day-to-day life off work.

With agents like Killjoy, Sova, and Breach being covered in the past with Takeover campaigns, the next agent is likely Jett.

Just like this week’s Viper Takeover, Jett will also receive similar treatment on social media. Furthermore, fans also speculate that the Korean agent will receive a music video to fit her style.

Cynprel - VALORANT Lore @cynprel



Looks like it will feature a music video! “M/V”



| #VALORANT Another promo image for Jett’s upcoming takeover!Looks like it will feature a music video! “M/V” Another promo image for Jett’s upcoming takeover! Looks like it will feature a music video! “M/V”| #VALORANT https://t.co/KcXcZ5UbGX

The music video might be titled “Can’t Slow Me Down," as suggested by the leaked promo.

If the latest leaked cover art is anything to go by, Neon may also be a part of the Takeover, as the latter’s silhouette can also be observed. The inclusion of both Jett and Neon in the music video makes perfect sense, considering both of them are known for their speed in Valorant.

bubble 🧼 @bubblebeambabe @ZocktKatze @cynprel yes! she used to be a kpop singer, that's how i originally discovered her a few years ago @ZocktKatze @cynprel yes! she used to be a kpop singer, that's how i originally discovered her a few years ago

Fans also guess that the music video will feature Jett’s voice actress singing in the video.

Jett's voice actress Shannon could likely be singing because of her previous stint as a K-Pop singer. Considering Riot Games have done something similar with League of Legends' Seraphine, these implications can be true.

The music video for Valorant is due to be released on February 15, 2022. However, the time remains unconfirmed.

Fans must remember that the above information is pure speculation and, as such, should be taken with a pinch of salt.

